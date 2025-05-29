People Follow Structure: How Less Hierarchy Changes the Workforce

Leo Acadia/theispot.com

Summary: To what extent do changes in organizational structure influence employee decisions to join — or stay at — a company? Research found that when companies de-layer their hierarchies, their workforces change: Typically, these businesses see the share of conscientious, open, and agreeable employees rise, largely due to turnover. The outcome can vary, though, based on how managers communicate the goal of flattening the organizational structure and attend to high-potential employees makes a difference.

The Research The authors created a data set from publicly available information on LinkedIn in 2022 provided by Bright Data. It included all U.S. financial services industry companies on the platform, as well as their employees’ education and work histories over the past 20 years.

Based on observations for 5,500 businesses that had flattened their hierarchies, they empirically modeled changes in the workforce composition — average education, age, agreeableness, conscientiousness, extraversion, and openness — as a function of corporate structure and critical control variables.

That research approach — while validated in earlier studies — is susceptible to the LinkedIn coverage rate of employees and constrained to public information. So the authors complemented their large-scale study with two in-depth case interviews with businesses from the financial services industry that had restructured to move toward more self-organization.

Managers today are attuned to current thinking that how companies are organized matters to their performance, so they frequently adjust the corporate structure in the interest of improving outcomes. But the effect those changes may have on the workforce itself is less well understood.

While research has shown that employees are a heterogeneous group and that attracting and retaining talent involves a mix of incentives, we know less about how various types of organizational structures appeal to different workers, and whether those structures bind them to their employer or make them want to leave.1

The more radical the changes that senior leadership intends to implement, the more critical this question becomes. Among the most dramatic transformations observed in the corporate landscape these days are moves from traditional, hierarchical organizing to working with flatter structures featuring fewer layers of command. These structures offer more autonomy but also impose burdens of self-organization on employees.2

Top management must think seriously about which structural changes to implement and which complementary measures to take to tailor the composition of their workforce to meet their needs. But first, they must have greater insight into how a shift from a hierarchical work structure to a more self-organized one may affect the composition of the workforce. They must understand what types of individuals will be newly drawn to the company, which ones will be likely to leave, and how individual case conditions may affect the outcome.

About the Authors Markus Reitzig is professor of strategic management and holds the university-endowed Subject Area Chair at the University of Vienna. He is the author of Get Better at Flatter: A Guide to Shaping and Leading Organizations With Less Hierarchy (Palgrave Macmillan, 2022). Kathrin Heiss is a research associate and doctoral student at the University of Vienna. The authors work in the university’s Strategic Management Group, which develops and applies data-based tools for organization design and workforce analytics to help companies during organizational transformation.

