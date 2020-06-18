Research Highlight

Ranking How National Economies Adapt to Remote Work

Understanding how a country’s mix of occupations, technology infrastructure, and demographic characteristics have affected people’s ability to work from home can help government and business leaders prepare for future disruptions.

Sarah H. Bana, Seth G. Benzell, and Rodrigo Razo Solares Reading Time: 10 min 

Topics

The lockdowns due to COVID-19 have underscored the degree to which some people are better able to work from home than others because of their occupations, home situations, or other factors. And what is true of individuals is also true of regions and nations: Some countries are in a better position than others to thrive while complying with social distancing.

Our MIT research team recently constructed an index that analyzes the economic impact of remote work in 30 countries. The results show that developed economies will likely do better — primarily those with a mix of industries and occupations that are more conducive to working from home, along with supportive conditions such as internet access and high-quality connectivity.

At both the macro and micro levels, these findings have clear implications for government policy makers and business leaders. Even as countries reopen their economies, there is a reasonable chance of subsequent shutdowns due to infection waves in the future — or to other natural disasters after COVID-19 has waned. Moreover, many companies are considering a permanent shift to working from home as either a requirement or an option. Whether by choice or because of public health considerations, the shift in where work gets done is real, and governments must understand the implications and take steps to position their economies accordingly.

Analyzing a Pivotal Shift in the Nature of Work

In deciding how and whether to implement social distancing measures, governments must take into account the economic costs of doing so. But those decisions affect business leaders at large global organizations, who determine how many employees to hire and where and what the company should produce, as well as investors, who determine where to allocate capital. Regions where working from home is harder may be more susceptible to layoffs, depressed economic activity, and lower demand for products. Similarly, people who own equity or debt in regions that find it harder to switch to online work are likely to suffer as local businesses and homeowners see revenues and wages decrease.

Our index has four components. The first looks at the mix of occupations in each nation and the degree to which those occupations require people to work in close proximity to one another. For example, physical therapists, dentists, and barbers simply cannot do their work without being extremely close to other people.

Topics

About the Authors

Sarah H. Bana (@sarahhbana) is a postdoctoral associate at the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy. Seth G. Benzell (@sbenzell) is a postdoctoral associate at the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy. Rodrigo Razo Solares (@rod_razo) is a research assistant studying economics at Anáhuac University in Mexico.

