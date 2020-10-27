Reimagine Your Next Chapter With Resources From MIT SMR

Our site is free and unlocked today through Thursday, and we’re offering recommendations to help you tackle your biggest challenges.

The scale and variety of disruption we’re experiencing this year are astounding. In the face of economic, public health, and political crises, leaders have scrambled this year to manage uncertainty and keep their organizations productive and moving forward.

It’s a time of challenges, but it’s also an opportunity to rethink what’s next, develop new strategies, and execute in new ways.

We can help you think through the tough issues and get you focused on your company’s next chapter. I invite you to spend some time on the MIT SMR site, where all of our articles, reports, videos, and interactive tools are freely available to everyone through Thursday.

To get you started on this free reading spree, we’re offering some recommendations here. Among them is a special report from our fall 2020 magazine that shines a spotlight on how to reboot your strategy in the wake of COVID-19. We’ve also published thoughtful essays from diverse experts on how work has changed and will continue to change even more in a remote work landscape. New releases from the Culture 500 project will provide you with insights into what matters most to employees today and can help you seize the opportunity to build a culture that will sustain you through uncertainty.

I hope the selections below are helpful to you. We’d love your feedback.

Fall 2020 Issue: Reboot Your Strategy Our present moment is rife with opportunity, and the authors in our latest magazine issue challenge leaders to seize them and act strategically. Morela Hernandez argues that we are living through a time when we’re “unfrozen from the constraints of routine, habits, and norms.” This unfreezing is a chance for leaders to significantly transform their organizations and society. Linda A. Hill, of Harvard Business School, writes that the job of leaders right now is to figure out how to cocreate the future along with their teams and their broader networks. Doing so in the face of uncertainty will require the agility to rapidly hypothesize, experiment, learn from those experiments, and pivot to new approaches. Read the issue