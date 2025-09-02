Should You Recruit New People, or Upskill Your Workforce?

Carolyn Geason-Beissel/MIT SMR | Getty Images

I worry that we don’t have the skills in-house that we need to seize future opportunities. Should I focus on recruiting or on developing our current employees?

The heart of your question is, how do you ensure that your talent resources are aligned with the future you are trying to create? I asked my friend Anish Batlaw, a talent maestro and managing director at General Atlantic, how he breaks down this problem. He shared some questions that may help you gain clarity.

What future growth areas do you want to capitalize on? How will you do that? Focus your talent management energy and investment on where you are placing key bets for the future. This future state becomes the anchor for identifying the talent you need to get there.

What are the three to five critical roles for each of those big bets? The individuals in those positions will either accelerate progress or become bottlenecks. Identifying key roles points to where the highest talent leverage exists.

Who is in these roles today? How would you rank them based on their performance, expertise, and fit? Distinguish your top performers — the A players who are driving results — from those who are good at maintaining the status quo. An honest assessment will highlight your talent density and reveal gaps that will impact your ability to execute critical strategies successfully.

Defining what makes someone an A player goes beyond domain expertise, skills, or record of results. It’s highly specific to the role: An A player in one context may not thrive in another. But consistent markers show up across high-performing, high-impact individuals.

In Anish’s experience, A players don’t just fill a role; they often redefine it, bringing clarity of purpose, driving accountability, and setting a higher bar for performance and impact. I’ve found that A players exhibit some key traits, including the following:

Growth mindset and adaptability. Top talent continually learns, adapts, and evolves. They exhibit curiosity and a thirst for feedback and seek out information to anticipate and play to what’s coming down the road.

Top talent continually learns, adapts, and evolves. They exhibit curiosity and a thirst for feedback and seek out information to anticipate and play to what’s coming down the road. Collaboration and character. Top talent elevates others. Some of the most effective individuals are those who are always willing to offer an assist and let someone else sink the winning shot. They contribute to collective success.



