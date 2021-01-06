Standing Out While Fitting In

How can you be your authentic self while simultaneously fitting in at a company with a strong culture?

Already a member? Sign in Not a member? Member Free 5 free articles per month, $6.95/article thereafter, free newsletter. Subscribe $75/Year Unlimited digital content, quarterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.





What should you do when you join your ideal employer only to discover that it’s not ideal after all? Even at a dream job, the fit between the person and the organization may need to be fostered. Take a former student of ours, Roberto, who received two highly coveted job offers as a second-year MBA. Both were from recognized financial advisory firms that offered similar compensation and nearly identical paths to partnership. At either company, Roberto would have the chance to work with bright and dedicated colleagues, help solve challenging problems, and craft advice that would have a real impact on clients’ business.

For Roberto, the choice between the companies boiled down to their cultural “feel.” One had a reputation for being rather formal and hierarchical; the other felt more informal and free flowing. If the first company were a blazer, Roberto noted, “it would fit, but it would be a size too small.” Given his own self-deprecating sense of humor and informal work style, Roberto saw the second company as a better fit and accepted its offer. Roberto did what the management gurus urge us all to do: bring our “whole self” to work. Rather than wasting energy trying to conform to a culture one size too small, he chose the culture where he expected he could succeed as his most authentic self.

Research Updates From MIT SMR Get weekly updates on how global companies are managing in a changing world. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

Companies are encouraged to create a strong, consistent culture. When an organization’s cultural values resonate with people, it attracts the “right” prospective employees. Once hired, employees feel motivated by the values shared with their colleagues and the ease of engaging with like-minded people. Moreover, as research clearly demonstrates, strong workplace camaraderie serves a critical coordinative function.1 The company can dispose of thick employee handbooks because “who we are and how we do things here” is clearly established.

But as much as person-organization culture fit fulfills our desire to belong — a key psychological human need — a perfect fit is hard to come by, as Roberto quickly learned. His chosen employer had a culture that could best be described as “supportive, high positive energy, and very social.” Roberto valued these qualities but also knew that he needed time to himself to produce his best results.

Read the Full Article Already a subscriber?

About the Authors Kathleen M. O’Connor (@profkathoconnor) is a clinical professor of organizational behavior at London Business School. Randall S. Peterson (@drrspeterson) is a professor of organizational behavior and academic director of the Leadership Institute at London Business School.