Summer Reading List From MIT SMR

This list of recent and classic articles from MIT SMR offers a variety of perspectives to help you focus on the skills most relevant to your effectiveness.





It’s been an unsettling and difficult summer for many. Yet despite the uncertainty and apprehension, we still look to August as a time of rest and reflection. The pace slows, and it’s a good time to step back and think about what first-rate leadership really means to you and your organization.

To that end, please enjoy these recent and classic articles from MIT SMR . They offer a variety of perspectives to help you focus on the skills most relevant to your effectiveness.

Research Updates From MIT SMR Get weekly updates on how global companies are managing in a changing world. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

There are few management skills more powerful than the discipline of clearly articulating the problem you seek to solve before jumping into action.

Research offers insights into what gives work meaning — as well as into common management mistakes that can leave employees feeling that their work is meaningless.

Many executives in big companies attained their positions by excelling at getting things done. Unfortunately, a bias for doing rather than thinking can leave these executives ill-equipped for their new roles.

Leaders may be holding onto behaviors that might have worked once but now stymie the talents of their employees. Organizations must empower leaders to change their ways of working to succeed in a new digital economy.

Organizational leaders can begin to address racial discrimination in the workplace by taking strategic actions.

A company’s ability to execute today’s strategy while developing tomorrow’s arises from the context within which its employees operate.