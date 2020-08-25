Summer Reading List From MIT SMR

This list of recent and classic articles from MIT SMR offers a variety of perspectives to help you focus on the skills most relevant to your effectiveness.

Deb Gallagher Reading Time: 1 min 

Topics

What to Read Next

  1. Free Resources on COVID-19

  2. Changing How We Think About Change

  3. Executive Guide: The AI & Machine Learning Imperative

  4. Summer 2020 Issue: Leading in a Changed World


It’s been an unsettling and difficult summer for many. Yet despite the uncertainty and apprehension, we still look to August as a time of rest and reflection. The pace slows, and it’s a good time to step back and think about what first-rate leadership really means to you and your organization.

To that end, please enjoy these recent and classic articles from MIT SMR. They offer a variety of perspectives to help you focus on the skills most relevant to your effectiveness.

The Most Underrated Skill in Management

There are few management skills more powerful than the discipline of clearly articulating the problem you seek to solve before jumping into action.

What Makes Work Meaningful — Or Meaningless

Research offers insights into what gives work meaning — as well as into common management mistakes that can leave employees feeling that their work is meaningless.

The Lost Art of Thinking in Large Organizations

Many executives in big companies attained their positions by excelling at getting things done. Unfortunately, a bias for doing rather than thinking can leave these executives ill-equipped for their new roles.

The New Leadership Playbook for the Digital Age

Leaders may be holding onto behaviors that might have worked once but now stymie the talents of their employees. Organizations must empower leaders to change their ways of working to succeed in a new digital economy.

Confronting the Uncomfortable Reality of Workplace Discrimination

Organizational leaders can begin to address racial discrimination in the workplace by taking strategic actions.

Building Ambidexterity Into an Organization

A company’s ability to execute today’s strategy while developing tomorrow’s arises from the context within which its employees operate.

Topics

About the Author

Deb Gallagher is head of digital, planning, and marketing for MIT Sloan Management Review.

Tags:

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.