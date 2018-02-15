Supporting Sustainable Development Goals Is Easier Than You Might Think

It is possible for business to be both sustainable and profitable — but some sectors have a smoother path than others.

Companies and investors are being asked to support the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030 — what some have described as “the closest thing the Earth has to a strategy”— since the public sector alone does not have the resources to do so. At the same time, companies must create value for their shareholders to create the returns they need for their ultimate beneficiaries. In essence, both are being asked to do good and do well at the same time. This raises a number of obvious challenges:

Unlike with financial performance, there are no universal standards for how to measure a company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. As a result, there is a large ecosystem of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and data vendors attempting to solve this problem—so many that both companies and investors struggle with which ones to use. Companies remain skeptical about whether their shareholders will reward them for ESG performance over the long term. The 17 SDGs, which have 169 “business indicators,” are about improving the planet, whereas ESG metrics are about a company’s performance. What is missing is a way to show how these are related to each other. Investors remain frustrated with companies that do a poor job of explaining how their ESG performance contributes to financial performance. Without strong support from the investment community, the corporate community cannot make the contributions necessary to achieve the 2030 goals.

These challenges are surprisingly manageable. The key lies in leveraging the work of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) in the context of the SDGs.

Materiality

The concept of “materiality” is central to linking ESG outcomes to their impact on SDGs. In financial reporting, material issues are those that are important to investors. Increasingly, these material issues include ESG issues. SASB has identified the material ESG issues in 10 sectors (subdivided into 79 industries) and, through its “Provisional Standards,” has recommended key performance indicators (KPIs) for reporting on them.

While SASB’s industry-level KPIs represent a company’s ESG outcomes, these outcomes also have an impact on organizations and people outside the company, which to varying extents contribute to SDGs. Thus, a relationship between ESG outcomes and SDG impacts exists via the concept of materiality.

The central idea is that we can advance the achievement of SDGs by improving ESG outcomes through this three-step process:

Understand which ESG outcomes are material for a company. Determine how performance on these outcomes contributes to one or more SDGs. Track improvements in performance on these ESG outcomes that impact the SDGs.

For example, job creation by a company is an ESG outcome, and the SDG impact would include greater literacy (SDG No. 4 on quality education), since more children can finish school instead of working to support their families. A company’s carbon emissions are relevant to SDG No. 13 on climate action. In what follows, we analyze the relationship between material ESG issues and the SDGs, but we first examine the relationship between all ESG issues and the SDGs.

Table 1: The Three Most Important SDGs for Each Sector Sector Most Important SDGs Score Consumption SDG 4 53.13 SDG 2 51.56 SDG 13 48.44 Financials SDG 4 25.00 SDG 9 22.22 SDG 10 21.43 Health Care SDG 4 54.17 SDG 15 40.91 SDG 3 39.81 Infrastructure SDG 14 32.14 SDG 11 31.25 SDG 15 27.27 Nonrenewable Resources SDG 14 48.21 SDG 12 43.75 SDG 11 41.25 Renewable Resources and Alternative Energy SDG 11 33.33 SDG 13 33.33 SDG 12 32.14 Resource Transformation SDG 12 45.71 SDG 14 42.86 SDG 13 42.50 Services SDG 4 28.13 SDG 5 21.43 SDG 2 20.31 Technology & Communications SDG 9 35.19 SDG 5 30.95 SDG 16 27.27 Transportation SDG 12 28.57 SDG 3 23.61 SDG 14 23.21



Table 2: The Three Most Important Sectors for Each SDG Sector Score SDG #1 Health Care 25.00 Consumption 21.25 Nonrenewable Resources 20.00 SDG #2 Consumption 51.56 Health Care 39.58 Nonrenewable Resources 26.56 SDG #3 Consumption 41.67 Health Care 39.81 Resource Transformation 33.33 SDG #4 Health Care 54.17 Consumption 53.13 Services 28.13 SDG #5 Health Care 33.33 Technology & Communications 30.95 Consumption 28.57 SDG #6 Health Care 38.46 Consumption 37.50 Nonrenewable Resources 31.73 SDG #7 Resource Transformation 32.00 Health Care 31.67 Nonrenewable Resources 30.00 SDG #8 Health Care 29.76 Resource Transformation 25.71 Nonrenewable Resources 25.00 SDG #9 Health Care 38.89 Technology & Communications 35.19 Resource Transformation 33.33 SDG #10 Technology & Communications 25.00 Health Care 21.67 Financials 21.43 SDG #11 Nonrenewable Resources 41.25 Health Care 38.33 Renewable Resources and Alternative Energy 33.33 SDG #12 Resource Transformation 45.71 Nonrenewable Resources 43.75 Consumption 41.96 SDG #13 Consumption 48.44 Resource Transformation 42.50 Renewable Resources and Alternative Energy 33.33 SDG #14 Nonrenewable Resources 48.21 Resource Transformation 42.86 Consumption 39.29 SDG #15 Consumption 47.73 Health Care 40.91 Resource Transformation 40.00 SDG #16 Health Care 28.79 Technology & Communications 27.27 Resource Transformation 27.27



Material ESG Issues and the SDGs

In order to understand the relationship between ESG outcomes and SDG impacts, we first did a high-level mapping of SASB’s 30 generic ESG issues to the SDGs using a model developed by Himani Phadke and Lauren DeMates of TruValue Labs. We then mapped the material issues identified for each of the 79 industries to each of the 16 SDGs (excluding SDG No. 17). This is the specific guidance corporate leaders will need to understand how they can create value for shareholders and contribute to the SDGs. We computed an Industry SDG Impact Index (ISII) using the ratio between the number of industry-specific material ESG issues relevant to that SDG and the number of all material issues relevant for that SDG times 100. We then calculated a Sector SDG Impact Score (SSII) by averaging all of the industries in that sector. We also calculated this index for all 16 SDGs as the average for each of them (ASSII). In essence, the SSII measures the extent to which a company doing well on the material issues for its sector is doing good by contributing to each SDG.

These calculations showed that for each sector, there are particular SDGs where it has high impact; for each SDG, there are particular sectors that have a high impact on it; and some sectors are more important to the SDGs in aggregate than others. As an example for the first point, the Consumption sector has a particularly large impact on SDG No. 2 (end hunger), No. 4 (inclusive and equitable quality education), No. 13 (combat climate change), and No. 15 (sustainable ecosystems). “The Three Most Important SDGs for Each Sector” shows for this sector the top three SDGs for which it will have the most impact. For point 2, Consumption and Resource Transformation are particularly important to SDG 13. “The Three Most Important Sectors for Each SDG” shows which sector has the most impact on each SDG.

None of these findings is surprising, since it would be expected that some sectors would be more relevant to some SDGs than others and, following from this, some sectors are more relevant to a particular SDG than others. What is more surprising is that a few sectors really stand out in terms of their impact on the SDGs and that some ESG KPIs have a larger impact on certain SDGs than others. The former means that the success of a few sectors will largely determine whether the SDG goals are met. The latter means that while some SDGs will substantially benefit from the private sector “doing well,” others will benefit to a lesser extent.

As shown in “Top-Ranking Sectors for SDGs,” the sectors that are particularly important to the SDGs are health care and consumption, followed by resource transformation and nonrenewable resources. Transportation, services, and financials are less important, although in the case of the latter, our methodology does not capture their role in financing companies and projects that support the SDGs.

Table 3: Top-Ranking Sectors for SDGs SDG Ranking Sector Score SDG Total 1 Health Care 34.95 2 Consumption 34.33 3 Resource Transformation 26.99 4 Nonrenewable Resources 26.66 5 Renewable Resources and Alternative Energy 22.97 6 Technology & Communications 22.35 7 Infrastructure 20.34 8 Transportation 16.89 9 Services 16.87 10 Financials 14.49



We hope this analysis is helpful for two broad audiences. The first is the corporate community, which can use SASB ESG key performance indicators to determine how to do well and good at the same time. The second is investors and NGOs, those focused on a particular SDG or group of SDGs. This analysis will enable both audiences to identify which sectors are most important for investment and collaboration through Public-Private Partnerships, the focus of SDG No. 17.

Table 4: SDGs Affected by SASB General Issues SASB General Issue Category SDG(s) Affected SDG General Impact Ratio Environment (b)* (c)* Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 7, 9, 12 18.8% Air quality 3, 11, 12 18.8% Energy management 3, 7, 9, 12, 13 31.3% Fuel management 3, 7, 12, 13 25.0% Water and wastewater management 2, 3, 6, 11, 12, 14, 15 43.8% Waste and hazardous materials management 3, 6, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15 43.8% Biodiversity impacts 2, 6, 11, 12, 14, 15 37.5% Social Capital Human rights and community relations 1, 6, 8, 10, 11, 16 37.5% Access and affordability 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 56.3% Customer welfare 2, 3, 4, 6, 15 31.3% Data security and customer privacy 16 6.3% Fair disclosure and labeling 2, 3, 4, 16 25.0% Fair marketing and advertising 1, 2, 3, 4 25.0% Human Capital Labor relations 1, 3, 8, 10 25.0% Fair labor practices 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 16 43.8% Employee health, safety, and well-being 3, 5, 8 18.8% Diversity and inclusion 5, 8, 10, 16 25.0% Compensation and benefits 1, 8, 10 18.8% Recruitment, development, and retention 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 31.3% Business Model and Innovation Life cycle impacts of products and services 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 68.8% Environmental & social impacts on assets & operations 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 56.3% Product packaging 6, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15 37.5% Product quality and safety 2, 3, 12, 15 25.0% Leadership and Governance Systemic risk management 7, 9, 10, 11, 16 31.3% Accident and safety management 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 14, 15 43.8% Business ethics and transparency of payments 16 6.3% Competitive behavior 1, 7, 9, 10 25.0% Regulatory capture and political influence 2, 7, 12, 13, 16 31.3% Materials sourcing 3, 5, 6, 8, 12, 13, 15, 16 50.0% Supply chain management 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 87.5%

*Column (b) presents the SDG(s) affected by each SASB’s General Issue. Column (c) provides a SDG general impact ratio computed as the ratio between the number of SDGs in column (b) and the total number of SDGs (16). The SDG general impact ratio can be considered as the ability of each SASB Issue to effect SDGs (in general).

Table 5: SASB Issues Mapped to Each SDG SDG SASB General Issue Category % of SASB Issues Mapped with the Single SDG SDG #1: End poverty in all its forms everywhere. Access & affordability Accident & safety management Compensation & benefits Competitive behavior Environmental & social impacts on assets & operations Fair disclosure & labeling Fair labor practices Fair marketing & advertising Human rights & community relations Labor relations Supply chain management 37% SDG #2: End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture. Biodiversity impacts Customer welfare Environmental & social impacts on assets & operations Fair disclosure and labeling Fair marketing and advertising Material sourcing Product quality & safety Regulatory capture & political influence Supply chain management Water & wastewater management 33% SDG #3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. Access & affordability Accident & safety management Air quality Customer welfare Employee health, safety & well-being Energy management Environmental & social impacts on assets & operations Fair disclosure & labeling Fair labor practices Fair marketing & advertising Fuel management Labor relations Life cycle impacts of products & services Materials sourcing Product quality & safety Supply chain management Waste & hazardous materials management Water & wastewater management 60% SDG #4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all and promote lifelong learning. Customer welfare Fair disclosure & labeling Fair marketing & advertising Recruitment, development & retention 13% SDG #5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. Access & affordability Diversity & inclusion Employee health safety & well-being Fair labor practices Materials sourcing Recruitment, development & retention Supply chain management 23% SDG #6: Ensure access to water and sanitation for all. Access & affordability Accident & safety management Biodiversity impacts Customer welfare Environmental & social impacts on assets & operation Fair labor practices Human rights & community relations Life cycle impacts of products & services Materials sourcing Product packaging Supply chain management Waste & hazardous materials management Water & wastewater management 43% SDG #7: Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. Access & affordability Competitive behavior Energy management Environmental & social impacts on assets & operation Fuel management Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions Life cycle impacts of products & services Regulatory capture & political influence Supply chain management Systemic risk management 33% SDG #8: Promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment, and decent work for all. Access & affordability Accident & safety management Compensation & benefits Diversity & inclusion Employee health safety & well-being Fair labor practices Human rights and community relations Labor relations Life cycle impacts of products & services Materials sourcing Product packaging Recruitment, development & retention Supply chain management Waste & hazardous materials management 47% SDG #9: Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation. Access & affordability Competitive behavior Energy management Environmental & social impacts on assets & operation Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions Life cycle impacts of products & services Recruitment, development & retention Supply chain management Systemic risk management 30% SDG #10: Reduce inequality within and among countries. Access & affordability Compensation & benefits Competitive behavior Diversity & inclusion Fair labor practices Human rights and community relations Labor relations Recruitment, development & retention Supply chain management Systemic risk management 33% SDG #11: Make cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. Access & affordability Air quality Biodiversity impacts Environmental & social impacts on assets & operation Human rights and community relations Life cycle impacts of products & services Supply chain management Systemic risk management Waste & hazardous materials management Water & wastewater management 33% SDG #12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns. Accident & safety management Air quality Biodiversity impacts Energy management Fuel management Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions Supply chain management Life cycle impacts of products & services Materials sourcing Product packaging Product quality & safety Regulatory capture & political influence Supply chain management Waste & hazardous materials management Water & wastewater management 50% SDG #13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. Energy management Environmental & social impacts on assets & operation Fuel management Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions Life cycle impacts of products & services Materials sourcing Product packaging Regulatory capture & political influence Supply chain management 30% SDG #14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development. Accident & safety management Biodiversity impacts Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions Life cycle impacts of products & services Product packaging Supply chain management Waste & hazardous materials management Water & wastewater management 27% SDG #15: Protect, restore, and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss. Accident & safety management Biodiversity impacts Customer welfare Environmental & social impacts on assets & operation Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions Life cycle impacts of products & services Materials sourcing Product packaging Product quality & safety Supply chain management Waste & hazardous materials management Water & wastewater management 40% SDG #16: Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels. Business ethics & transparency of payments Data security & customer privacy Diversity & inclusion Fair disclosure & labeling Fair labor practices Human rights and community relations Life cycle impacts of products & services Materials sourcing Regulatory capture & political influence Supply chain management Systemic risk management 37%

*Column (c) presents the percentage of SASB issues mapped with the single SDG (ratio between the number of SASB Issues mapped with the single SDG and the total number [30] of SASB issues).

