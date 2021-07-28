The Brand Advantage That Will Lure Shoppers Back to Stores

New research finds that when consumers value a brand’s cultural richness, they prefer in-store shopping to online.

The Research In collaboration with several large multichannel retail partners, the author surveyed 2,098 retail customers who had purchased clothing, clothing accessories, perfume, watches, jewelry, or wine, in store or online.

Respondents ranged in age from 24 to 75; about 86% were in the U.S., and the remaining 14% were mostly in Europe. The group had a median income of $83,000.

To determine the strength of brand culture, the author asked respondents to rate how well a brand embodied a set of humanistic values and ideals, whether it provided a strong cultural experience, and whether it reflected either strong historical culture or contemporary culture.

Retail stores are in dramatic decline, undercut by e-commerce giants like Amazon and the convenience of online shopping.1 The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated this shift, with e-commerce now accounting for more than 1 in 5 retail purchases — a significant jump from online sales in 2019.2

Is there a future for physical stores and experiential retail when e-commerce has become so convenient and is gaining in popularity? If physical stores do offer customer value, is this more important for some kinds of brands than others? Amid the heightened uncertainty about the future of in-person retail channels, I investigated what brand attributes affect customer preferences for shopping online versus in stores.

When Do Customers Prefer Brick-and-Mortar Retailers?

We know that consumers are uncomfortable buying big-ticket items online without first seeing and interacting with them in stores — an attitude surprisingly prevalent among younger consumers.3 Studies also show that customers visit stores to answer questions about the fit and quality of some products (sweaters and eyeglasses, for example), but once they have answered these questions, people will migrate online for convenience.4 What research hadn’t addressed is how brand characteristics, beyond fit, quality, and price, affect which sales channels consumers choose and whether (and why) customers would continually visit physical stores once they knew about a product’s quality.

With those questions in mind, I looked at three ways in which customers experience brand value: brand performance (functionality and quality), purchase experience, and brand culture. The third of these value dimensions, brand culture, arises from a brand’s traditions and history and signifies ideals that are more abstract than product functionality or quality.

About the Author Jonathan Z. Zhang is an associate professor of marketing at Colorado State University, where he researches digital transformation and omnichannel retail. He holds a doctorate in marketing from Columbia University.