The Business Case for Quantum Computing

Quantum computers may deliver an economic advantage to business, even on tasks that classical computers can perform.

Andy Potts

Imagine that a pharmaceutical company was able to cut the research time for innovative drugs by an order of magnitude. It could expand its development pipeline, hit fewer dead ends, and bring cures and treatments to market much faster, to the benefit of millions of people around the world.

Or imagine that a logistics company could dynamically manage the routes for its fleet of thousands of trucks. It could not only take a mind-numbing range of variables into account and adjust quickly as opportunities or constraints arose; it could also get fresher products to store shelves faster and prevent tons of carbon emissions every year.

Get updates on Innovative Strategy The latest insights on strategy and execution in the workplace, delivered to your inbox once a month. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

Quantum computing has the potential to transform these and many more visions into reality — which is why technology companies, private investors, and governments are investing billions of dollars in supporting ecosystems of quantum startups.1 Much of the quantum research community is focused on showing quantum advantage, which means that a quantum computer can perform a calculation, no matter how arbitrary, that is impossible on a classical, or binary, computer. (See “A Quantum Glossary.”) Running a calculation thousands of times faster could create enormous economic value if the calculation itself is useful to some stakeholder in the market.

A Quantum Glossary Tech-fluent executives should be familiar with these basic quantum computing terms as they monitor the technology and consider potential applications in their own business domains: Qubit: A qubit is a fundamental unit of quantum information, encoded in delicate physical properties of light or matter and manipulated to produce calculations in a quantum computer. It is analogous to a bit in a classical (binary) computer. Fault-tolerant quantum computer: These general-purpose digital quantum computers will be able to engage with a broad range of problems with flexibility and reliability. Fault-tolerant computers are proven to have cases of quantum advantage, such as Shor’s algorithm. But they may be many years away from being realized at scale because of the complex error-correction protocols required for qubits. Noisy: The quantum computers of today and the near term are noisy, similar to the AM/FM radios that existed long before their digital equivalents were possible. Quantum noise is a much more difficult problem to solve in delicate qubits than electronic and magnetic noise in conventional computer bits.

About the Authors Francesco Bova is an associate professor at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. Avi Goldfarb is the Rotman Chair in Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare at the Rotman School of Management. Roger Melko is a professor in the Department of Physics & Astronomy at the University of Waterloo and an associate faculty member at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics.