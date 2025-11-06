The Case for Quiet Corporate Activism

Neil Webb/theispot.com

Summary: Quiet corporate activism is a strategic, behind-the-scenes approach to sustaining social commitments in volatile times. It involves picking your battles, reframing communications, building support both internally and with sympathetic external partners, and embedding values in how you do business. Five strategies for engaging in quiet corporate activism can help leaders keep advancing purpose-driven agendas discreetly yet effectively.

Not long ago, business leaders were under constant pressure to speak up on climate, diversity, or social justice. Making bold commitments and pledges was not only encouraged but demanded and, for a time, seen as a hallmark of good leadership.

Today, the mood has shifted dramatically. In the United States, a wave of “anti-woke” sentiment and political intervention has turned formerly celebrated ESG and DEI initiatives into sparks for controversy. Lawsuits, political campaigns, and regulatory threats have made even cautious statements on sustainability or inclusion feel risky.

And the fear is spreading. According to the 2025 Sustainability at a Crossroads survey, 71% of European sustainability experts now report strong backlash against corporate sustainability efforts, the second-highest rate globally after the U.S.1 That’s a striking shift for a region once seen as a global leader in sustainability. Across both the U.S. and European markets, senior executives have told us that they feel torn between their corporate values, the topics they personally care about, and mounting external pressure to fall silent.

How can companies continue to drive positive change without painting a target on their backs? For many business leaders, this is no longer a theoretical dilemma but a daily challenge with real consequences. Here, we’ll explore the rise of quiet corporate activism: a strategic, behind-the-scenes approach to sustaining social commitments in volatile times. We examine why this topic matters now more than ever and offer pragmatic strategies for leaders to keep advancing purpose-driven agendas discreetly yet effectively. Not all activism requires a spotlight. Some of the most profound change happens quietly.

The Backlash Behind the Retreat

In many ways, the retreat from public activism is a rational response to a new landscape shaped by both political hostility and economic uncertainty. In the U.S., government officials have actively discouraged the use of language about climate change and DEI by federal agencies, while state-level lawsuits and regulatory threats are targeting companies seen as too progressive. Such lawsuits, whether successful or not, serve as warning signs to others: Taking a visible stand now carries tangible risks, such as attracting issue-focused activist shareholders, political retaliation, reputational damage, and, of course, legal costs.

Corporate boardrooms feel these currents acutely. Even before the latest wave of backlash, U.S. companies were under pressure from conservative shareholder activists to drop DEI and climate initiatives. Florida Gov.

About the Authors Julia Binder is professor of sustainable innovation and business transformation at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Heather Cairns-Lee is affiliate professor of leadership and communication at IMD.

References 1. “Sustainability at a Crossroads,” PDF file (GlobeScan, ERM Sustainability Institute, and Volans, July 2025), https://globescan.com. 2. C. Kerkmann, “So rechtfertigt SAP-Chef Klein seine Diversitätspolitik,” Handelsblatt, May 14, 2025, www.handelsblatt.com. 3. B. Moyer, J. McAllister, M.L. Finley, et al., “Doing Democracy: The MAP Model for Organizing Social Movements” (New Society Publishers, 2001). 4. J. Graff, “Why Strong Company Values Are Essential for Attracting the Next Generation of Professionals,” World Economic Forum, April 19, 2023, www.weforum.org.