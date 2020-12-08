The Data Problem Stalling AI

AI efforts can fail to move out of the lab if organizations don’t carefully manage access to data throughout the development and production life cycle.

The Research The authors’ research approach is based on a qualitative multiple-case-study design. The main research question focuses on understanding how organizations manage AI initiatives — specifically, the process of moving AI from R&D, lablike settings into production.

The authors performed semistructured interviews with key AI leaders and informants in six North American companies of different sizes and operating in different industries: three AI consultancies (of five to approximately 300 employees); one platform provider of AI and analytics for the internet of things (100 employees); one vendor of off-the-shelf solutions for sports analytics (100 employees); and one large financial institution (over 10,000 employees).

The authors subsequently interviewed other AI professionals working in different contexts and presented them with their preliminary findings. They also discussed their findings with members of a leading consortium whose mission is to bridge the gap between academics and industrial partners in this context.

A large North American hospital was excited about the potential of an AI-enabled system that would improve patient care. As it was planning to move from concept to building a prototype, it discovered that the data required to build and operate the system was scattered across 20 legacy systems and retrieving that data would be too complex. The project had to be scrapped.

Advanced analytics and artificial intelligence promise to generate insights that will help organizations stay competitive. Their ability to do that is heavily dependent on the availability of good data, but sometimes organizations just don’t have the data to make AI work.

We recently studied how organizations move their AI initiatives from R&D, lablike settings into production and the problems they encounter in doing so. The research is based on interviews with key AI leaders and informants in six North American companies of different sizes and operating in different industries. A key finding is that, although many people focus on the accuracy and completeness of data to determine its quality (see “What Is Good Data?”), the degree to which it is accessible by machines — one of the dimensions of data quality — appears to be a bigger challenge in taking AI out of the lab and into the business. More important, we found that data accessibility is too often treated exclusively as an IT problem.

About the Authors Gregory Vial is an assistant professor of IT at HEC Montréal. Jinglu Jiang is an assistant professor of management information systems at Binghamton University. Tanya Giannelia is a Ph.D. student in information technologies at HEC Montréal. Ann-Frances Cameron is an associate professor of IT at HEC Montréal.

