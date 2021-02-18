The Four Fatal Mistakes Holding Back Circular Business Models

Manufacturing companies must avoid key missteps as they shift to more environmentally sustainable approaches.

The Research From 2015 through 2020, the authors studied how companies collaborated with ecosystem partners in designing, developing, and implementing circular business models.

They conducted more than 100 interviews and 12 workshops with executives, senior managers, and engineers from 15 large European manufacturing companies that sought to adopt circular business models.

The following industries were represented: mining, construction, construction equipment, medical technology, appliances, aviation, automotive, heavy trucks, pulp and paper, and forestry.

The authors examined why successes and failures occurred during each phase of the transition and identified practical lessons for other manufacturing companies seeking to adopt circular business models.

The urgency of the climate crisis is driving some of Europe’s leading manufacturers to pursue new strategic approaches intended to mitigate the environmental impacts of their products and processes. One such innovation is to adopt a circular business model, whereby a focal company collaborates with its ecosystem partners to create, capture, and deliver sustainable value.1 The goal: to improve resource efficiency — by extending the life spans of products and parts, for example — to achieve environmental benefits while still meeting profit targets.2

ABB, BillerudKorsnäs, Komatsu, LKAB, Metso, Sandvik, Scania, and Volvo are among the major companies that have moved from the traditional, linear model of take-make-dispose to a circular model of make-use-reuse-remake-recycle. For many manufacturers, that means bundling their products with advanced services in order to allow the products to be shared, repaired, upgraded, reused, refurbished, optimized, or recycled.

During the past five years, we studied how 15 large manufacturing companies designed, developed, and implemented circular business models with their ecosystem partners. While we learned from the companies’ successes, we also discovered that manufacturers’ ambitious profit targets and environmental goals — such as lower greenhouse gas emissions, improved resource efficiency, and reduced energy consumption — frequently failed to materialize.

Pursuing Value With a Circular Business Model

Making the transition from a linear to a circular business model is an ambitious undertaking that involves rethinking how the organization creates, captures, and delivers value.

Value creation. A manufacturer that adopts a circular business model must integrate itself more deeply in the operations of its customers, cocreate value with partners, emphasize value-in-use rather than value-in-transaction, and launch new, innovative services. For instance, heavy equipment provider Metso cocreates value with its customers by offering them a performance guarantee.

About the Authors Johan Frishammar is a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at Luleå University of Technology and a research fellow at the Stockholm School of Economics’ House of Innovation in Sweden. Vinit Parida is a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at Luleå University of Technology and at the University of Vaasa in Finland.

