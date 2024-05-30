The GenAI Blind Spot Leaders Have Now

Given the rapid pace at which generative AI continues to advance, it’s natural to worry about the completeness of your implementation plans. To help leaders understand the potential pitfalls better, MIT Sloan Management Review interviewed AI experts and IT practitioners at the recent MIT Sloan CIO Symposium.

In this first video of a two-part series, a distinguished group of IT, business, and academic leaders weighed in on this question: What is one blind spot business leaders have on generative AI now?

“Text that we see generated by GenAI is so good and so coherent compared to questions that we ask, that it looks like the system must be able to reason. But in fact, [it] can’t reason,” said Rodney Brooks, the Panasonic Professor of Robotics (emeritus) at the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, who spoke with MIT SMR at the event.

Learn more from Brooks and other symposium speakers in the video.

Video Credits

Laurianne McLaughlin is senior editor, digital, at MIT Sloan Management Review .