The Hidden Battle for IP Protection in Alliances

Taylor Callery

Strategic alliances are indispensable for accessing specialized resources, capabilities, and know-how that companies cannot easily develop in-house. However, despite being critical for innovation, alliances can be fraught with distrust, particularly regarding concerns about losing intellectual property (IP).

A telling case is the failed alliance between American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) and wind turbine producer Sinovel. AMSC provided essential software for Sinovel’s turbines, but Sinovel reverse engineered the software to introduce its new turbines without AMSC. This IP leak led to a devastating 84% drop in AMSC’s stock, forced the company to cut 700 jobs, and wiped out $1 billion in shareholder equity.1

In another recent case, sportscar maker Saleen Automotive accused its joint venture partner of filing 510 patents based on proprietary Saleen technologies and trade secrets worth $800 million, without crediting Saleen’s inventors.2

These cases illustrate how alliances can turn into IP battles, with grave consequences for companies that fall prey to predatory partners. Such battles are more common than may be apparent to external observers, since they rarely receive publicity. Our research reveals that at least 50% of alliances encounter traceable knowledge spillover, and our interviews with executives suggest that this is a key concern in most strategic alliances.3 Nevertheless, only 10% of such incidents culminate in legal IP disputes. Most conflicts over IP do not escalate to court battles and are deliberately kept out of the media because companies often depend on their partners for their ongoing operations. Moreover, demonstrating malicious intent is challenging, and prolonged legal proceedings are costly. Finally, companies are reluctant to disclose information about their knowledge-protection practices or admit to being a victim of predatory actions, given that doing so may harm the company’s reputation in the eyes of shareholders and other prospective partners.

Not all IP leakages involve illicit activity such as outright knowledge theft or breach of contract.

About the Authors Jens-Christian Friedmann is an assistant professor of strategic management at Rotterdam School of Management at Erasmus University. Dovev Lavie is a professor of strategic management at Bocconi University. Linda Rademaker is an associate professor of strategy at BI Norwegian Business School. Andrew Shipilov is a professor of strategy and the John H. Loudon Chair of International Management at Insead. He is a coauthor of Network Advantage: How to Unlock Value From Your Alliances and Partnerships (Wiley, 2014).