The High Cost of Executives’ Intellectual Property Blind Spots

Summary: Do senior executives understand intellectual property issues sufficiently to make good strategic decisions? A study that invited IP experts’ opinions on the question found that 40% have encountered top managers whose grasp of IP was insufficient, leading to poor business decisions. Research data underscores the IP essentials that top executives need to understand and highlights strategic considerations they should keep in mind when setting strategy around intellectual property.

The Research To understand the intellectual property knowledge that executives need and may be missing, the authors fielded a survey to an upper-echelon sample of 407 senior IP managers: 321 from the IAM 300 list, and a convenience sample of 86 senior IP strategists from the researchers’ networks.

Data was collected from April to July 2021. The researchers received 47 complete responses; 70% of respondents had more than 20 years of experience, and 9% had less than five years.

The survey consisted of two open questions about a specific situation in which an executive would have made a better decision if they had understood the full implications of IP and what specific IP-related knowledge would have helped with that decision.

Data was coded by IP asset and topic using a standard content-analysis approach in two stages using the Gioia approach.i The data was first coded independently by three experts and then checked and synthesized by a fourth, independent expert.

Business leaders know that the unique value propositions a business can offer its customers are the fruits of its investments in innovation. Those leaders ensure that their companies take steps to protect that intellectual property (IP) by filing patent applications, registering trademarks, and guarding the company’s rights under copyright law or keeping its know-how secret. But our research shows that in practice, leaders’ understanding of the nuances of managing IP falls far short of what their own IP experts believe is needed to support sound strategic decisions.

IP rights are tightly connected to business strategy because they don’t just protect innovating companies from copycat competitors; they also enable controlled collaboration and trade of intellectual assets and are critical components of merger-and-acquisition (M&A) discussions. Among top management’s key responsibilities is ensuring that their organization is maximizing the returns on its investments in innovation and IP — and, likewise, understanding IP rights sufficiently to guard against poor decisions.

We set out to gauge the depth of this understanding by surveying senior IP experts and received responses from 47 such individuals with long-term experience in working with and observing executives as they made strategic decisions. What we found is a substantial gap between what these experts believe executives should know and what they judge to be those senior leaders’ actual competence levels based on real-world cases.

About the Authors Frank Tietze is a professor of innovation engineering at the University of Cambridge. Marcus Holgersson is a professor of industrial management and economics at Chalmers University of Technology. Pratheeba Vimalnath is a lecturer in innovation, intellectual property, and sustainability at the University of Exeter Business School. Charlotte van Dijk-Wittkampf is general counsel at Royal Ahrend.

