The Mindsets of a Leader

Leaders rely on a portfolio of approaches, ranging from serving no one to serving society. Knowing the strengths and pitfalls of each mindset — and which ones you rely on most heavily — can help you create better teams and have a greater impact.

One of the most revealing questions leaders can ask themselves is “Whom do I serve?” Their answers to that question say more about their style of leadership and field of influence than their personality traits or emotional intelligence does. And if they make that choice thoughtfully, it snaps their efforts into focus, helping them put together better teams, avoid disasters, and create lasting impact within the organization and beyond.

In recent years, we have interviewed leaders from more than 80 organizations in a variety of industries. (See “About the Research.”) Based on those conversations and drawing from research in both cognitive leadership1,2 and developmental psychology,3 we have identified six leadership mindsets: We call them the Sociopath, the Egoist, the Chameleon, the Dynamo, the Builder, and the Transcender. Each one represents a set of assumptions and beliefs about the nature and purpose of leadership — and about how best to wield it.

About the Research This research was conducted over 4½ years and involved both inductive and deductive methods. First, we conducted 12 structured in-person interviews with current and former CEOs in various industries (including semiconductors, biotechnology, finance, construction, and government). The companies included National Semiconductor Corp., Archstone Partnerships, Carnival Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Analog Devices Inc., and Odebrecht Organization. From these interviews, we developed a preliminary set of leadership mindsets. We then refined our model in two ways. First, based on case studies derived from the first phase of research, we discussed the general framework and ideas with approximately 155 executives during executive leadership development programs at Florida International University, the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, Harvard Business School, and Columbia Business School. Second, we collected validation data from 217 leaders in 70 organizations after developing a brief measure in partnership with Daniel Newman, an industrial/organizational psychology professor and research methods expert at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

In our experience studying and working with leaders, we’ve found that they rarely possess a single mindset. Instead, they have a portfolio of mindsets, and each one — as well as the overall mix, which varies from person to person — influences a leader’s decisions and behaviors and can thus alter the direction, focus, and performance of the organization. (See “Sample Profiles for Two Senior Executives.

