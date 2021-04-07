The Practices That Set Learning Organizations Apart

Companies committed to building workforces equipped for the future apply seven key principles to training and development.

Image courtesy of Michael Glenwood Gibbs/theispot.com

The Research As a first step in their research, the authors conducted focus groups with professional bodies, government offices and policy bodies, educators, and employers.

They collected interview data from 21 organizations in six countries across a variety of industry sectors, such as banking, technology, health care, and insurance. In each company, they conducted a minimum of two interviews: one with an L&D leader, and another with either a business or HR leader. They followed up with seven of those organizations during the pandemic.

The authors validated their initial findings through a survey of learning and development (L&D) and HR professionals, with 251 responses.

This research was funded through support from two Irish government organizations: the Trainers’ Learning Skillnet and the Irish Institute of Training and Development.

Organizations are struggling to keep pace with the new skills needed in their workforces, thanks to large-scale trends such as the shift to digital business models and the increased adoption of workplace automation, AI, and advanced analytics. The pandemic accelerated those trends, putting an increased premium on learning and development (L&D) as a means of equipping companies to handle both long-term challenges and short-term crises.

To understand the implications of these changes, we recently engaged in more than 60 in-depth conversations with CEOs, chief human resources officers, chief learning officers, chief operating officers, and other senior HR and business leaders across six countries. We supplemented that research through surveys of more than 250 professionals worldwide about their approaches to L&D. The results show that relatively few organizations had strong L&D programs in place before the pandemic.

Research Updates From MIT SMR

Those companies offer a model of how learning and development makes companies more responsive and agile. In studying their practices, we identified seven core principles that other companies can implement to improve their L&D efforts and equip themselves to thrive in both the short and long terms.

The Case for Investments in L&D

We conducted our quantitative survey in 2019 and found that few organizations had a strategic, forward-looking approach to L&D. Only 4 in 10 respondents to our survey identified preparing for the future as a high or top priority for their organization, and only 30% of respondents were confident in their ability to meet future skill needs.

Before COVID-19, technology was already changing employee and customer behaviors in dramatic ways, but the pace has now increased.

About the Authors David G. Collings (@collingsdg) is a professor of human resource management at Dublin City University Business School. John McMackin is an assistant professor in human resource management and organizational behavior at Dublin City University Business School.