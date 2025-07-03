The Six Most Popular Stories of 2025 — So Far

Summary: The editors of MIT Sloan Management Review share the six articles that have resonated most with readers in the first half of 2025. Consider this expert advice on your toughest leadership problems, from AI change management to decision-making at times of great uncertainty.

Sometimes a concept captivates our readers. With the publication of “Philosophy Eats AI” in January, Michael Schrage and David Kiron didn’t just put an intellectual stake in the ground: They started a business leadership discussion. Consider their assertion:

Philosophy is eating AI: As a discipline, data set, and sensibility, philosophy increasingly determines how digital technologies reason, predict, create, generate, and innovate. The critical enterprise challenge is whether leaders will possess the self-awareness and rigor to use philosophy as a resource for creating value with AI or default to tacit, unarticulated philosophical principles for their AI deployments. Either way — for better and worse — philosophy eats AI. For strategy-conscious executives, that metaphor needs to be top of mind.

Indeed, while you perhaps haven’t considered this, philosophy shapes the training sets and connections inside every large language model that you and your colleagues use. It shapes how you, as a leader, ask people to employ artificial intelligence or whether you default to the recommendations of vendors — which have their own philosophical principles.

This discussion proved important to leaders — so much so that Schrage and Kiron followed it up with a now-popular video to debate the issues further.

It is a fascinating, and frightening, time for leaders grappling with AI’s quick evolution. Leaders are watching AI tools save people time by automating mundane tasks. On the flip side, leaders are trying to figure out how not to destroy their companies’ talent pipelines as certain categories of entry-level jobs get replaced with AI tools. Without question, AI has created a new wave of people management and leadership challenges.

Here at MIT SMR , we work hard to bring you practical, evidence-based strategies to tackle a broad set of challenges and grow your organization. In a year that has already delivered a great deal of chaos to us all, consider these six articles for expert, novel advice and perspective.

1. Philosophy Eats AI

As AI and large language models evolve, leaders need to examine the philosophical foundations of how cognitive technologies are trained. Philosophy offers important perspectives on the goals of AI models, the definition of knowledge, and AI’s representations of reality. All of these perspectives shape how AI creates business value, and companies that seek business value from technology investment must look more deeply at their philosophical framework.

Read the full article “Philosophy Eats AI,” by Michael Schrage and David Kiron.

2. Five Traits of Leaders Who Excel at Decision-Making

When we’re forced to make a decision in the heat of uncertainty, many of us tend toward one of two extremes: a hasty rush to action, or a complete avoidance of it. A new study conducted by HSBC and the author looked at what traits stood out among business leaders who effectively made decisions at their biggest personal and professional moments. The research found that viewing change positively, framing unexpected challenges as opportunities, and embracing grounded optimism were key.

Read the full article “Five Traits of Leaders Who Excel at Decision-Making,” by David Tuckett.

3. Five Trends in AI and Data Science for 2025

In 2025, surveys reveal five big AI trends: a need to grapple with the promise and hype around agentic AI; the push to measure results from generative AI experiments; an emerging clearer vision of what a data-driven culture really means; a renewed focus on unstructured data; and a continued struggle over which C-suite role will oversee data and AI responsibilities.

Read the full article “Five Trends in AI and Data Science for 2025,” by Thomas H. Davenport and Randy Bean.

4. Why AI Demands a New Breed of Leaders

Artificial intelligence is changing how humans and machines work together. But most organizations still focus on the technical aspect of AI implementation because their leadership structure does too. Companies need a new role, the chief innovation and transformation officer, to manage the profound cultural and organizational changes AI adoption brings. Here’s why forward-thinking organizations have already hired or plan to bring on such leaders.

Read the full article “Why AI Demands a New Breed of Leaders,” by Faisal Hoque, Thomas H. Davenport, and Erik Nelson.

5. Why AI Will Not Provide Sustainable Competitive Advantage

Artificial intelligence does not change anything about the fundamental nature of sustained competitive advantage when its use is pervasive. Once AI’s use is ubiquitous, it will transform economies and lift markets as a whole, but it will not uniquely benefit any single company. Businesses seeking to gain an innovation edge over rivals will need to focus their efforts on cultivating creativity among their employees.

Read the full article “Why AI Will Not Provide Sustainable Competitive Advantage,” by David Wingate, Barclay L. Burns, and Jay B. Barney.

6. When Team Accountability Is Low: Four Hard Questions for Leaders

Many leaders bemoan a lack of accountability on their team. But moaning about it — or scolding people — won’t fix the problem. A leader needs to understand what’s stopping people from behaving accountably and then address those challenges. The bad news is that you may have to actively disrupt some of your own long-held behaviors as well. Ask these four questions and then use the related tips to break problematic behavioral patterns accordingly.

Read the full article, “When Team Accountability Is Low: Four Hard Questions for Leaders,” by Melissa Swift.