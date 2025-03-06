The Way to Net Zero: Reducing Emissions Takes Teamwork

Roy Scott/Ikon Images

The Analysis This article emerged from discussions in the Corporate Growth and International Management Working Group of the Schmalenbach-Gesellschaft, a German association that brings together corporate practitioners and business scholars. Authors Martin Glaum and Ralph Schweens head the working group; Alexander Gerybadze and Thomas Müller-Kirschbaum are members.

Whether driven by regulation or by conscience, many large companies have made commitments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions as part of worldwide efforts to limit global warming. Doing so is particularly challenging for industrial companies that have energy-intensive production processes or sell products that consume a great deal of energy during their use.

European Union programs and directives have put the identification, monitoring, and mitigation of carbon emissions unequivocally on the corporate agenda. As compliance with those regulations compels EU-based organizations to tackle the transition away from fossil fuels with greater urgency than many of their peers in North America, advances in practice are emerging.

Our study of two of Europe’s largest chemical companies, BASF and Henkel, reveals that even in an especially challenging industrial context, it’s possible to achieve meaningful progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In this article, we’ll show how high-level climate goals, set at the corporate level, can be translated into policies that are implemented in companies’ divisions and business units — and, importantly, be achieved in collaboration with partners in the value chain.

The Chemical Sector’s Carbon Problems

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the chemical sector is the largest industrial energy consumer and the third-largest producer of direct CO₂ emissions among industry subsectors. While chemical companies’ high dependence on energy-intensive processes plays a significant role, the IEA has also noted that about half of the subsector’s oil and gas use is for raw material inputs rather than as a source of energy.

Furthermore, value chains in the chemical sector are highly complex and heterogenous, which makes assessing carbon footprints and developing strategies for carbon reduction challenging. And because they supply a broad range of materials to all other sectors of the economy, chemical companies influence the CO₂ footprints of companies in downstream industries and service sectors.

This interconnectedness via supply chain relationships underscores the importance of collaborative thinking and cooperation along entire industrial value chains, from producers of primary goods to the end consumers of products and services.

About the Authors Martin Glaum is professor of international accounting at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management. Alexander Gerybadze is professor of international management and innovation at the University of Hohenheim. Thomas Müller-Kirschbaum is principal at TMK-expertise; he served as corporate senior vice president for innovation and sustainability at Henkel until 2020. Ralph Schweens is a corporate adviser who served as president of the Care Chemicals division at BASF until 2023.

