Three Invisible Hurdles to Innovation

Summary: Many companies construct obstacles to innovation despite ostensibly supporting it. Leaders can make an innovative shift by addressing these three common challenges: changing power dynamics, status quo bias, and fear of identity change.

Innovation drives growth and performance. That’s good. It also has the potential to challenge the status quo. That hasn’t always been considered a good thing.

In 1548, King Edward VI — or one of his advisers, we can safely assume, as the king was then 10 years old — issued “A Proclamation Against Those That Doeth Innouate.” At that time, challenging the status quo meant questioning God or the king. As sociologist Benoît Godin noted in his book Innovation Contested , “The innovator was a deviate, or rather a defiant. He takes liberties in thinking and action … contrary to the established order and orthodoxy.”1

The royal proclamation noted that innovation drove confusion and disorder, which would be displeasing to an order- and obedience-loving God. It specifically cautioned against innovations in religious rights or ceremonies. The first English king raised as a Protestant, Edward promised that religious innovators would “suffre imprisonment, and other greuous punishementes, at his maiejsties wil and pleasure.”2

It’s easy to dismiss the proclamation as a relic of its time, focused narrowly on religious rituals. Many modern organizations, however, naturally act as if the proclamation against innovation is still in effect inside their organization by putting up barriers that stall internal innovation efforts. Overcoming those barriers requires identifying three distinct shadows that innovation casts.

Changing Power Dynamics

In the 1960s, Harvard Business School professor Joe Bower spent two years immersed in the workings of a large industrial company to observe how it made decisions. He came to realize that resource allocation was an intensely human and subjective process. Senior leaders received proposals that were shaped by the motivations and desires of the people submitting them. Those leaders, with their respective motivations and desires, considered both the proposals and what they knew about the people proposing them.

Slow technology adoption might not be aversion to change; it could simply be a group or function seeking to maintain relevance for as long as possible.

Innovation changes internal power dynamics. The creation of a new line of business leads to a legacy line of business declining or, at an extreme, shutting down or being spun out. One part of the organization wins; another loses. Why would a department put forward or support a proposal that would put that department out of business or lead it to lose organizational influence? That means senior leaders might never see a proposal that’s good for the whole organization if it is bad for one part of the organization.

Alternatively, consider adopting a new IT system, which creates new rules and roles, and information that feeds decision-making. That’s good for some, and less good for others. Slow technology adoption might not be the result of an aversion to change; it could simply be a group or function seeking to maintain relevance for as long as possible.

It’s important to recognize the potential negative impact of innovation. Bring as much neutrality as you can into important resource-allocation decisions while acknowledging and seeking to mitigate the downside to anyone on the short end of the innovation stick.

The Status Quo Bias

In the pages of a new academic publication called Journal of Risk and Uncertainty in 1988, William Samuelson and Richard Zeckhauser coined the phrase “status quo bias.” The professors found that in multiple situations, “individuals disproportionately stick with the status quo.”3

That research connects to Everett Rogers’s seminal 1962 book Diffusion of Innovations . Rogers argued that about 2.5% of people are “innovators” who will happily try radical new concepts. About 13.5% of people are “early adopters” who will also eagerly pick up and play with new ideas. Most people, however, approach new ideas with hesitation, even skepticism.

Do you remember when you first heard about Uber or first considered using Airbnb for accommodations? Maybe you are an innovator or early adopter who jumped in to use those services. It is more likely that you paused for a second. Novelty can feel a bit scary.

While the natural language interface of OpenAI’s ChatGPT was easy the first time I used it, I wasn’t sure what to do with a large language model (LLM). First I tried to mimic a Google search, and then jumped in and tried to design a course from scratch. The lack of artfully constructed prompts on first-generation technology led to predictably disappointing results. For DALL-E, I tried to prove that AI couldn’t match the skills of my daughter, a skilled artist. Seeing mediocre results left me feeling smug, reaffirming my humanity.

That could have been the end of my AI journey. But, influenced by Wharton professor Ethan Mollick’s urging to play with LLMs for 10 hours to learn about “where it shines and where it stumbles,” I kept experimenting: Silly songs with the kids. A series of bedtime stories for my 8-year-old about a “business pen.” Coding to help to speed up research. Brainstorming.

Pushing and playing helped me learn experientially about GenAI’s capabilities and limits. I’m no expert, but persistence allowed me to break my status quo bias. Organizational leaders should similarly encourage play and experimentation with emerging technologies. If you make it hard for people to fool around, expect them to approach change rigidly.

The Fear of Identity Change

When Clark Gilbert, a former Harvard Business School professor, became the CEO of a media company in 2009, he did what was natural. He talked about how the future was digital and how that future was exciting for the organization. He backed his words with serious investment to back innovative digital offerings such as online communities of affinity groups.

There’s no doubt that the future world was exciting for the whole organization. And it was even more exciting for the high-growth parts of the business. But some teams were much less excited.

Many modern organizations put up barriers that stall internal innovation efforts.

Social identity theory suggests that individuals often merge their personal identity with the offerings of the company at which they work. Ask them who they are, and they respond with what they do: “I’m a newspaper guy.” So imagine how Gilbert’s message landed with his employees who worked to produce a print newspaper every day.

It’s no surprise, then, that three academics who studied the topic concluded that “people in general value a sense of coherence, consistency, or continuity over time — a continuity that could be threatened by a proposed change.”4

The academic research showed that one way to overcome this challenge is to position a vision of change as a vision of continuity, “assuring followers that the essence of the organizational identity will remain unchanged.”5

Gilbert was able to do just this at his media organization by grounding his effort in a unifying purpose of “trusted voices of light and truth reaching hundreds of millions.” Investing in digital, he said, was part of an effort to use different content strategies and distribution means to fulfill that purpose. There was plenty of room for a print newspaper, and clearer connections between new digital efforts and historical approaches. The organization would change what it did, but it wouldn’t change why it did it.

If your organization is going through a transformational change, be aware of the possibility of identity threat. Give people space to process the change. And help them by identifying and clearly communicating what is not changing.

The process of innovation has ups and downs, winners and losers. Like anything new, it can be scary, painful, and threatening. If you don’t see innovation’s shadow, it can swallow you. Awareness allows you to step into the light and realize the transformational power of innovation.