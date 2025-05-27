Use Design Choices to Prevent Imitation
Adding or removing design elements to your innovations can help protect intellectual property.
Companies can use product and process design choices to protect innovations from intellectual property theft. By strategically adding or removing knowledge components, companies can deploy four design “plays” — careful coordination, tagging/cloaking, feinting/spiking, and ground staking — to frustrate imitators. This cross-functional approach offers companies a powerful complement to traditional IP protection methods.
Why would an inventor like Charles Babbage insert deliberate errors into the blueprints of the world’s first computer? And why did Apple mislabel early iPhone prototypes as iPods? Actions like these may not seem intuitive but are in fact central elements in an innovation strategy that has long flown under the radar.
Babbage, like many inventors since, was concerned about a rival gaining access to his blueprints and foreclosing his first-mover advantage. By adding errors to his blueprints, Babbage ensured that any competitor that obtained them would struggle to imitate his design.1 Similarly, Apple’s deliberate mislabeling of iPhone prototypes as iPods reduced the likelihood of the groundbreaking innovation being leaked before launch, which could have hurt the company’s ability to profit from it.
Managers often mistakenly assume that the knowledge underlying an innovation is something that is inherently imitable or inimitable. However, the above cases are examples of innovators proactively using design to manipulate the imitability of knowledge. This approach dramatically widens the scope for managerial choice in crafting an innovation strategy. More choice is critical in a world where the losses from intellectual property theft have reached dizzying heights — including an estimated $600 billion annually in the U.S. economy alone — and legal mechanisms for profiting from innovations are weakening.2
Our research shows that managers can make choices in the design of blueprints, prototypes, and products or services to frustrate the efforts of would-be imitators and improve their organization’s ability to profit from innovation.3 Such design choices can inhibit a rival’s ability to discern the knowledge underpinning an innovation, reduce their motivation to pursue efforts to imitate this knowledge, and increase the capabilities required for successful imitation. There are many design mechanisms that could frustrate a competitor’s attempts at imitation and improve an inventor’s ability to capture value from an innovation, but they can all be thought of as involving one simple decision: adding or removing knowledge components associated with an innovation.4
Four Design Plays for Profiting From Innovation
Joseph Schumpeter theorized that innovations emerge from combinations of different knowledge components — pieces of knowledge that often, but not always, manifest as physical or digital parts of an innovation during the research and development process.
