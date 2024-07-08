Ask Sanyin: How to Approach Layoffs With Compassion

Topics Leadership

Layoffs, especially ones involving large numbers of employees, are extremely difficult for both the staff members losing their jobs and the teams they’re leaving behind. How a leader handles these hard situations can significantly shape how laid-off workers view their entire experience at the company and set the tone for the rest of the team going forward. Making careful decisions and treating everyone involved with humanity and respect can make the process less stressful. In this brief video, MIT SMR columnist Sanyin Siang shares her tips for gracefully handling layoffs — one of the most dreaded duties a leader can face.

