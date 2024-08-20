Ask Sanyin: How to Unlock Your Team’s Superstar Strengths

Topics Leadership

Leadership Skills

Managing Your Career Coaching for the Future-Forward Leader Leadership roles come with new personal and professional challenges — and Sanyin Siang, board and CEO coach, adviser, and author, is here to help with an advice column for top managers. More in this series

The Chicago Bulls had Michael Jordan, the New England Patriots had Tom Brady — every legendary team has superstars. Do you, as a leader, find yourself wishing that you had more all-star players on your bench? That’s common. But here’s a better question: Does your team have superstar players who are just waiting to be coached to the next level? Often, the answer is yes, and you just don’t know how to cultivate their talents yet.

Surfacing the unique strengths of each individual and using those strengths to build team confidence and cohesion is a managerial superpower. In this brief video, MIT SMR columnist and CEO coach Sanyin Siang shares her tips for developing the hidden talent that already exists on your roster.

