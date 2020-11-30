What a Crisis Teaches Us About Innovation

Understanding why it’s easier to develop new ideas and drive change during an emergency can help leaders innovate even in the absence of a crisis.

The Research This article is based on the authors’ direct experience working with innovation organizations and leaders in both the public and private sectors.

It also includes insights from a comprehensive review of business literature regarding innovation and decision-making.

In addition, the authors reviewed COVID-19-related innovation activities and business media from the first six months of the pandemic.

Necessity, as the saying goes, is the mother of invention. As the COVID-19 crisis spread during the first half of 2020, organizations innovated at a much faster pace than they normally could have. Emergency room teams in Michigan rigged ventilators by adding a second tube to double capacity and ventilate two patients at a time. Chinese scientists sequenced the new COVID-19 virus in a record three weeks. Multiple teams from Oxford, London, and Boston developed a potential vaccine and began testing it in less than two months. And the U.K.’s National Health Service built a 4,000-bed hospital in just four days.

Why is it that innovation seems more possible during a crisis? More important, how might organizations sustain similar levels of innovation once the crisis has passed? In our work with both public- and private-sector organizations, we have identified five interdependent conditions that characterize a crisis and boost innovation.

A crisis provides a sudden and real sense of urgency.

This urgency enables organizations to drop all other priorities and focus on a single challenge, reallocating resources as needed.

With this singular focus and reallocated resources, it’s now everybody’s job to come together to solve the problem, bringing a new diversity of viewpoints and perspectives.

This urgency and singular focus legitimizes what would otherwise constitute “waste,” allowing for more experimentation and learning.

Because the crisis is only temporary, the organization can commit to a highly intense effort over a short period of time.

Leaders can replicate proxy crisis conditions as a way to generate more effective innovation in noncrisis times. However, that requires a deeper understanding of the issues at play in each of the five conditions.

1. A crisis provides a sudden and real sense of urgency. Proximity to a grave problem creates a critical sense of urgency, focusing attention and galvanizing action.

About the Authors Elsbeth Johnson (@elsbeth_johnson) is a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management and a visiting fellow at the London School of Economics. Fiona Murray (@fiona_mit) is a professor of entrepreneurship and the associate dean of innovation and inclusion at the MIT Sloan School of Management, where she codirects the MIT Innovation Initiative.

