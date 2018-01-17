What Customers Want From Self-Service Solutions

In this webinar, Cornell University’s Sheryl E. Kimes discusses the expectations disconnect between companies and customers over self-service technologies.

Self-service technologies — in the forms of kiosks, reservation and booking apps, and other customer-run systems — are proliferating. The benefits for customers and companies can be myriad, and include reduced costs, increased convenience, and faster transaction times. But some self-service technologies fail miserably, when companies fail to design the kind of systems that will work best for customers.

In this webinar, Sheryl Kimes, professor of operations management at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration and coauthor of the MIT SMR article, “How Customers View Self-Service Technologies,” discusses the expectations disconnect between companies and customers over self-service technologies. She shares her research into why companies get self-service design wrong, and what can be done to get it right.

