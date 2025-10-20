What’s Your Edge? Rethinking Expertise in the Age of AI

Carolyn Geason-Beissel/MIT SMR | Getty Images

Summary: When AI tools have many of the answers, what’s the value of expensive experts? It’s their ability to ask better questions and recognize gray areas, which shifts their value from content to context. Leaders should focus on developing people’s meta-expertise — their ability to orchestrate AI tools, synthesize information across domains, and make creative connections that algorithms can’t — and make space for them to take accountability, be creative, and claim some decision-making as “human only.”

A CEO recently posed a question to me that’s been keeping executives awake: “If my junior analyst can get the same AI-generated insights as my senior strategist, why am I paying for expertise?”

It’s not hyperbole to say that we’re witnessing an unprecedented democratization of knowledge. Information that was once locked in specialized databases, consulting reports, and expert minds is now instantly available to anyone with access to generative AI and artificial intelligence tools. A startup founder in Indonesia can access strategic frameworks that once required McKinsey consultants. A nurse practitioner in rural Kansas can synthesize medical research like a specialist at Mayo Clinic.

This isn’t simply another wave of automation; it’s a fundamental restructuring of knowledge itself. Organizations that misunderstand this shift face two risks: overpaying for outdated expertise and undervaluing the human capabilities that remain irreplaceable.

The Paradox of Abundant Knowledge

When knowledge becomes commoditized, its value paradoxically shifts from the content to the context. Consider three critical transformations.

From answers to questions: AI excels at providing comprehensive answers, but only to the questions that we know to ask. The most valuable human expertise increasingly lies in identifying unasked questions and recognizing that there are unknown unknowns. A seasoned strategist understands not only their industry’s current patterns but also its hidden assumptions and unexplored adjacencies — the white spaces that don’t yet exist in any AI model’s training data.

AI excels at providing comprehensive answers, but only to the questions that we know to ask. The most valuable human expertise increasingly lies in identifying unasked questions and recognizing that there are unknown unknowns. A seasoned strategist understands not only their industry’s current patterns but also its hidden assumptions and unexplored adjacencies — the white spaces that don’t yet exist in any AI model’s training data. From information to judgment: While AI can instantly synthesize vast amounts of information, it cannot bear the weight of consequences. When an AI system recommends restructuring your organization’s supply chain or entering a new market, the accountability remains entirely human. This gap between intelligence and responsibility creates an irreplaceable role for human judgment. Leaders aren’t paid because they can access information; they’re paid to make decisions when the stakes are real and the outcomes are uncertain.

While AI can instantly synthesize vast amounts of information, it cannot bear the weight of consequences. When an AI system recommends restructuring your organization’s supply chain or entering a new market, the accountability remains entirely human. This gap between intelligence and responsibility creates an irreplaceable role for human judgment. Leaders aren’t paid because they can access information; they’re paid to make decisions when the stakes are real and the outcomes are uncertain. From static knowledge to liquid knowledge: Traditional knowledge management has treated information as a fixed asset to be stored and retrieved from knowledge repositories. But AI reveals knowledge dynamically, reshaping it based on the context, user, and moment. Each prompt generates a unique knowledge artifact tailored to specific needs. This shift from static knowledge to liquid knowledge fundamentally changes how organizations should think about subject matter expertise.

About the Author Ravikiran Kalluri is an assistant teaching professor at Northeastern University.

