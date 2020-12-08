When Collaboration Fails and How to Fix It

Leaders can diagnose team dysfunction by looking for six common patterns.

Image courtesy of Richard Mia/theispot.com

The Research This article draws on more than a decade’s worth of organizational network analysis (ONA) studies conducted across industries and geographies.

The authors used ONA to profile patterns of collaboration undermining team and unit success within organizations ranging from 2,200 to 45,000 employees.

They then conducted in-depth interviews with 100 leaders of collaborative efforts within 20 corporate members of Connected Commons, a global research consortium.

Beth was excited when her CEO asked if she would take over a high-profile commercialization project — one expected to double the audiovisual technology company’s revenues in the coming decade and diversify its offerings. She would be replacing a valued leader who was leaving the organization. The project had been struggling, but it was still early days, and the potential upside was amazing. Beth accepted the assignment on the spot.

In her first week, Beth dug in. She found the project fully funded and staffed by 64 carefully selected people from departments across the company, including engineering, marketing, finance, and quality assurance. Three concurrent work streams — focusing on research, product development, and marketing and sales — had been established and a well-respected leader appointed for each.

Yet, 10 months later, the project was badly behind schedule and bogged down. Everyone with whom Beth spoke was frustrated with the slow pace of progress. They were all pointing fingers, but in different directions. The CEO believed the problem was a failure of leadership in the three work streams. The departing project leader blamed team members for not devoting enough time to the project. One team member said the problem was poor meeting management; another said key decisions weren’t being made in a timely manner.

What should Beth do? Appoint new work stream leaders? Relaunch the project? Restructure the group or the work? Add more people to the project team? Schedule more meetings or provide an online work platform?

It’s too soon to say. At this juncture, all Beth really knows is that the project is a collaborative effort critical to the success of the organization and that the effort is failing.

Collaborative failures can stem from a variety of conditions. Sometimes they are woven into the fabric of groups when they are formed, perhaps because team members’ incentives are misaligned or decision rights haven’t been defined.

About the Authors Rob Cross (@robcrossnetwork) is the Edward A. Madden Professor of Global Leadership at Babson College and chief research scientist for global research consortium Connected Commons. Inga Carboni is an associate professor of organizational behavior at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business at the College of William & Mary.

Acknowledgments The authors received support and funding for the research behind this article from the Innovation Resource Center for Human Resources.