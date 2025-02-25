Why Great Ideas Die on Managers’ Desks — and How to Save Them

Gary Waters/Ikon Images

Managers who recognize the importance of innovation to their organization are likely to urge employees to bring them fresh, creative ideas. Yet, many employees grouse that their best ideas are frequently overlooked, dismissed, or misunderstood by those very same managers.

Ironically, managers themselves may be a serious impediment to innovation. Deeply rooted in their own domains of expertise, managers often struggle to recognize the value of novel ideas, particularly when such ideas lack precedents within their field.

Take the famous case of Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Center, which developed revolutionary technologies, such as the graphical user interface and the computer mouse — innovations that were poised to redefine the future of personal computing. However, Xerox’s leaders remained focused on their own expertise in photocopying and printing and failed to grasp the value of those breakthroughs. The ideas were seen as intriguing but impractical and unrelated to the company’s core business. This reluctance to embrace ideas beyond its traditional domain ultimately cost Xerox the chance to dominate the personal computing revolution — a market that others, like Apple, eagerly claimed.

Herein lies the paradox: The very novelty that makes an idea valuable to an organization and likely to generate extraordinary rewards is the same quality that makes it difficult for managers to appreciate an idea. Organizations thrive on the ability to disrupt norms and embrace the unfamiliar, yet managers’ mental models often favor the predictable and familiar. How can this critical dilemma be resolved?

Embracing Innovative Ideas: The Role That Manager Networks Play

Our research points to a powerful yet straightforward solution: Managers need to build diverse personal networks within their organizations and beyond. The link between having a diverse social network and being innovative is no secret — it’s a cornerstone of creativity research. But our findings add a twist: Diverse connections not only help employees generate more creative ideas; they are critical in allowing managers to evaluate and recognize the worth of employees’ ideas. Even the most brilliant ideas go nowhere if managers fail to see their potential.

While our studies have focused on diversity primarily in terms of functional diversity — differences in areas of work or specialization — we have also uncovered evidence that other forms of diversity, such as age, gender, and cultural diversity, can offer similar benefits. Frequently interacting with a broader set of people fosters openness to new perspectives and a greater appreciation of unconventional ideas.

We have found that by diversifying their social networks, managers can overcome their aversion to uncertainty. In gaining exposure to diverse perspectives and unfamiliar domains, and acquiring a broader understanding of their organization’s strengths, managers become more capable of identifying and valuing the potential of novel ideas.

Anecdotal evidence supports these findings as well. For example, during her tenure as PepsiCo’s CEO, Indra Nooyi prioritized diversity in her leadership team and valued input from colleagues with varied cultural and professional backgrounds. Her various connections helped her champion the idea of “performance with purpose,” leading to the launch of healthier snacks and drinks alongside the company’s traditional products. At Toyota, managers routinely engage in genchi genbutsu (go and see it) visits to manufacturing plants and R&D centers. By interacting with engineers, factory workers, and product designers, they witness firsthand how even small process innovations can lead to major cost savings or product improvements.

Broader Networks Have Positive Effects: Three Studies

Three studies lie at the heart of our research. Our initial study was conducted in a top ceramics technology company that valued and encouraged innovation. We first conducted a pilot study within this organization to identify 12 unique ideas in the ceramic ink/glaze product domain from a diverse array of employees. We then asked subject matter experts to provide normative assessments of the novelty of those ideas. Next, we provided the 12 ideas to all of the company’s midlevel managers, who were asked to rate them.

Overall, while the organization emphasized the importance of creative ideas, we found that managers generally devalued and rejected the more novel ones, often perceiving them as impractical or risky.

Using social network analysis, we then analyzed the networks of these managers. We found that managers with broader, more functionally diverse advice networks evaluated novel ideas more favorably than managers with more insular networks, and they were more willing to support the implementation of new ideas. From these results, we extrapolated that being exposed to a greater diversity of perspectives allowed a manager to better appreciate the potential value in unconventional ideas that employees suggested.

Our second study was a laboratory experiment in which participants imagined themselves as managers overseeing new product development in a midsize company. Participants were given some general information about their work domain (product management) and were asked to discuss its implications for managerial decision-making with two other “managers” for 10 minutes.

Managers generally value novel ideas less, but having a diverse advice network reduced their bias against novelty.

We manipulated network diversity during these discussions by varying the backgrounds and perspectives assigned to the three participants. Specifically, we gave participants materials related to their function that they were asked to read and familiarize themselves with before starting the discussion. In the low-diversity condition, all discussants had general but differing information about product management, whereas in the high-diversity condition, participants brought distinct perspectives from different functions (such as supply chain or R&D).

After the discussion, participants each watched a video of an employee pitching an idea that was either highly novel or incremental. They were then asked whether they would approve the idea. We found that participants tended to disfavor novel ideas in general. However, the influence of social network dynamics emerged strongly again: Managers with diverse advice networks demonstrated a more positive attitude toward implementing novel ideas.

The final study was conducted in a multinational company that manufactures battery products. Using an innovation contest format, we first solicited new ideas from employees. Following this, we conducted a sociometric survey with all managers and employees to map their social networks. We then shared submitted ideas anonymously with the idea creator’s coworkers, who provided normative ratings for the idea’s novelty. Next, supervisors — with knowledge of the employee creator behind the idea — evaluated each idea’s perceived value and indicated their level of willingness to implement it. Findings again confirmed that managers generally value novel ideas less, but having a diverse advice network reduced their bias against novelty. We concluded that their diverse networks made them more open to more novel ideas.

This study revealed an additional critical insight: Employees who were themselves well connected within their peer networks were more successful in getting managers to see the value of their ideas. These employees were highly central or had a strong position in their informal networks at work. Their high connectedness increased their visibility and access to feedback and resources, signaling to managers both the value of their contributions and the greater feasibility of their ideas.

Taken together, these studies provide an insight that can help reduce managers’ negative bias toward novel ideas: When managers have networks that are broad and diverse, even within their own organizations, novel ideas have a better chance of being recognized, valued, and implemented. Moreover, our studies led to an additional conclusion: Having employees who are well connected across organizational functions is a bonus because managers tend to be more open to influence from them.

Increasing People’s Receptiveness to New Ideas: Five Actions to Take

How can these insights translate into actionable strategies that improve managers’ acceptance of novel ideas? Below are some practical steps that managers and employees can take:

1. Expand and diversify advice networks. For managers, the first step is recognizing the value of having a diverse advice network. This may mean building relationships across departments, levels, and demographic divides within their own organizations and even outside of them.

For example, consider Procter & Gamble, which embraced cross-functional communities of practice to break down silos and encourage idea-sharing across departments. Establishing these cross-functional groups led to more receptive and innovative thinking at all levels. Managers who consistently engage with diverse groups of people are more likely to appreciate and implement novel solutions.

2. Encourage employee networking. Managers should encourage employees to build their own networks within the organization. Google, for instance, promotes networking through its Googler-to-Googler program, in which employees connect across projects and share insights, strengthening their internal networks and reinforcing employees’ reputations as reliable innovators.

Employees who frequently interact with several colleagues are not only better advocates for their own ideas but also gain feedback that refines their proposals. More importantly, managers use such network positions as signals of the employee’s legitimacy and the potential quality of their novel ideas.

3. Recognize and address bias against novelty. To counteract managers’ tendency to disfavor novel ideas, organizations should help them become aware of this bias and equip them with frameworks for evaluating novelty more objectively. Tools such as structured brainstorming or idea evaluation templates can help reduce people’s reliance on gut feelings, which often lean against novelty.

For example, 3M, known for its emphasis on innovation, encourages managers to evaluate new ideas through structured criteria focused on potential impact, scalability, and feasibility rather than solely on novelty. This approach helps managers see beyond their initial biases and assess ideas for their true organizational value.

4. Create cross-functional collaboration opportunities. Managers can support the development of broader networks within their organizations by providing their employees with cross-functional experiences. Job rotations, collaborative projects, and “innovation days” where employees from various departments collaborate on new challenges can help people build broader social networks and thus less resistance to new ideas.

For example, Synchrony Financial has embraced job swaps and cross-functional projects as part of its career development strategy, creating a work environment where novel ideas from employees have a better chance of being implemented.

5. Support idea endorsement through social proof. Managers tend to give more consideration to ideas that come from employees with strong reputations or network positions. When less-visible employees who are advocating for a novel idea build support from well-connected team members, their managers may find the idea more appealing.

Forming alliances and gathering informal endorsements within the team can also create positive momentum. By framing a novel idea as a team-supported initiative rather than a risky proposition, employees can increase its likelihood of acceptance.

A Few Caveats About Building Diverse Networks

While these strategies are promising, several factors can complicate their implementation. First, building a diverse network takes time, and in fast-paced work environments, managers may feel pressured to prioritize immediate results over long-term relationship-building. Furthermore, organizational cultures that emphasize hierarchy or rigid structure can inadvertently discourage cross-functional networking. It’s essential that senior leaders provide the necessary support, such as resources or structured networking opportunities, to help managers and employees diversify their networks.

Job rotations, collaborative projects, and “innovation days” can help people build broader social networks that reduce resistance to new ideas.

There’s also the risk that even with a more open approach, some managers may still be averse to novel ideas, particularly if they feel territorial about their authority or perceive such ideas as challenges to their expertise. This aversion can be further exacerbated in organizational cultures that penalize failure. While having an organizational culture that encourages people to take calculated risks can foster innovation, managers who operate in risk-averse environments or feel threatened by new ideas may still reject them, regardless of their network diversity or the idea’s potential value.

Organizations should align their reward systems to reinforce innovation, minimize the fear of failure, and address territorial behaviors by promoting a culture of shared success. Additionally, companies should encourage networking across all roles and levels, given that not all employees will have equal access to networking opportunities or resources. This can be achieved through formal mentoring programs, structured cross-functional projects, or dedicated networking support for newer or less-visible employees, to ensure that innovative ideas are surfaced and considered equitably.

Fostering an environment that supports novel ideas is essential for organizations to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. By broadening networks and embracing diverse perspectives, managers can overcome biases against novelty and ensure that groundbreaking ideas receive the recognition and support they deserve. Together, these strategies can unlock the full potential of innovation, driving organizational growth and resilience.

About the Authors Vijaya Venkataramani is the Dean’s Professor of Leadership and Innovation in the Management & Organization department at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. Kathryn M. Bartol is research professor and professor emerita in the Management & Organization department at the Robert H. Smith School of Business.