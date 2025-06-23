When Wait and See Is Smart Strategy

Carolyn Geason-Beissel/MIT SMR | Getty Images

Summary: Political uncertainty is hitting businesses worldwide. Companies are delaying investments, postponing launches, and deferring decisions as they navigate unpredictable trade policies and political shifts. But a wait-and-see approach isn’t always wise — it can mean missed opportunities or existential threats. Leaders must learn when waiting does and does not make strategic sense. For leaders who choose to wait, success requires three elements: active disengagement, political sensemaking, and preparations to rapidly reengage.

Are we wisely waiting or merely drifting? That’s a question many corporate leaders will be asking themselves in the coming weeks and months. Uncertainty is not a new concept. But today’s political uncertainty — epitomized by the U.S. tariff edicts and global responses to them, ranging from threats to negotiation — seems to be having a distinct, paralyzing effect. Companies are deferring investments, such as chemical giant Dow with its now delayed construction of a new plant. Companies are also postponing sales; for example, Nintendo pushed back preorders of its next console. Finally, companies are delaying decisions: Bookings for shipping containers and airfreight have fallen significantly from a year ago. The secretary general of the International Chamber of Commerce has said that this behavior is evidence that companies are “kicking decisions down the road” on supply chain restructuring as they watch how trade policies and relations develop.

Wait and see can be a dysfunctional response to change or uncertainty if it leads to missed opportunities or an increase in the eventual cost or risks related to actions. However, wait and see can also be a smart strategy for delaying commitments while observing an evolving situation.

When should a wait-and-see strategy be deployed, and how can it be executed effectively? Let’s explore the key issues for corporate leaders.

When to Wait and See

In reality, wait-and-see strategies are used successfully well beyond the corporate realm. Their viability hinges on two conditions: First, wait and see can be successful only if uncertainty is elevated temporarily. For example, when confronted with a period of unpredictable food supply, some bats and mice enter a state of torpor, conserving energy by reducing motion and body temperature. Crucially, this state is short term and can be reversed quickly when uncertainty abates. If food supply uncertainty is expected over the longer term, short-term energy conservation is not sufficient, and animals instead enter hibernation.

Second, wait and see is especially reasonable when the context is reflexive — that is, actions taken may spark reactions that further increase uncertainty or even increase the probability of a negative outcome. For example, in military strategy, a wait-and-see approach has been used successfully when the alternative — active engagement — would likely have led to an undesired escalation.

About the Authors Adam Job, Ph.D., is the director of the Strategy Lab at the BCG Henderson Institute. Nikolaus S. Lang, Ph.D., is the global leader for the BCG Henderson Institute and the chair of Boston Consulting Group’s Center for Geopolitics. Ulrich Pidun, Ph.D., is the leader of the Strategy Lab at the BCG Henderson Institute. Martin Reeves is the chairman of the BCG Henderson Institute.