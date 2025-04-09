Why AI Demands a New Breed of Leaders

Andrew Baker/Ikon Images

Summary: Artificial intelligence is changing how humans and machines work together. But most organizations still focus on the technical aspect of AI implementation because their leadership structure does too. Companies need a new role, the chief innovation and transformation officer, to manage the profound cultural and organizational changes AI adoption brings. Here’s why forward-thinking organizations already have or plan to hire such leaders.

Artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming how organizations operate, but this transformation extends far beyond technical implementation. Modern AI systems are increasingly taking on roles that previously would have been filled by human workers. People working alongside these AI systems often need reskilling, upskilling, and training in behavioral traits such as critical thinking. To successfully manage this blend of AI tools and humans working together in new ways, leaders need to understand complex human and organizational factors, such as agility and cultural change, personality dynamics, and emotional intelligence.

Yet most organizations continue to treat the implementation of AI as a primarily technical challenge — and current technology leadership roles reflect this mindset. According to Foundry’s 2024 State of the CIO survey, 85% of IT leaders say that CIOs are increasingly becoming changemakers in their organizations, but only 28% call leading transformation their top priority. In another recent survey, 91% of large-company data leaders said “cultural challenges/change management” are impeding organizational efforts to become data-driven. Only 9% pointed to technology challenges.

But instead of focusing on the aspects of cultural and organizational change that are relevant to AI, much of the time and effort of IT and data leaders is spent on operational functions, long seen as the bread and butter of these roles. This operational focus seems to be increasing: Sixty-one percent of CIOs in the Foundry survey reported having less time available for strategic responsibilities over the past year than in previous years.

Although AI-enabled transformation clearly has enormous human and organizational implications, HR leaders have, for the most part, not stepped up to deal with such changes either.

When leaders fail to think through the strategic and organizational consequences of their AI plans, the results can be catastrophic. Zillow’s failed attempt to use AI-generated property valuations as the basis for its own homebuying division not only cost the company $300 million in losses but also saw its stock price fall by more than 20% as investors lost confidence in its ability to navigate the AI transformation. In another example, California State University had a clear strategic vision but failed to account for the human element.

About the Authors Faisal Hoque is the founder of Shadoka, NextChapter, and other companies. His latest book is Transcend: Unlocking Humanity in the Age of AI (Post Hill Press, 2025). Thomas H. Davenport is the President’s Distinguished Professor of Information Technology and Management at Babson College, the Bodily Bicentennial Professor of Analytics at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, a fellow of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, and senior adviser to the Deloitte Chief Data and Analytics Officer Program. His latest book is All Hands on Tech: The AI-Powered Citizen Revolution (Wiley, 2024). Erik Nelson is a senior vice president at CACI International, responsible for strategic vision and growth in the company’s Enterprise IT division.