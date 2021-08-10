Why Every Executive Should Be Focusing on Culture Change Now

Already a member? Sign in Not a member? Member Free 5 free articles per month, $6.95/article thereafter, free newsletter. Subscribe $75/Year Unlimited digital content, quarterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.





As the global community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, business leaders must lay the foundation for their organizations to thrive in a very different world. The pandemic accelerated three interlinked types of transformation affecting every industry: the adoption of digital technologies, the development of new business models, and the implementation of new ways of working. Most companies are now engaged in one or more of these types of transformation. Businesses that arenâ€™t â€” whether because they have ignored the signals or have failed to adapt quickly enough â€” risk becoming obsolete.

While most executives recognize the transformation imperative, far fewer understand the essential connection between business transformation and culture change. Companies cannot realize the true potential of digital transformation, embrace new business models, or implement new ways of working without supporting changes in organizational behaviors and norms. A recent study by Boston Consulting Group found that companies that focused on culture were five times more likely to achieve breakthrough results in their digital transformation initiatives than those that didnâ€™t.

Focusing on culture change also can help companies that have not yet embarked on transformation journeys. An adaptive culture provides a foundation for transformation. It also helps organizations overcome cultural fragmentation due to the incomplete integration of acquisitions or a legacy of growth across multiple geographies.

Leaders also need to understand that culture is dynamic and that change will happen in their organizations even if they do nothing to guide it. Employee values, mindset, and behaviors have evolved rapidly in the past year. These changes may or may not be the ones your organization needs, or necessary changes may not be progressing at the right pace.

For these reasons, leaders must take a proactive approach to build the right culture now and avoid the need to reshape culture in parallel with large-scale organizational transformation.

What Is Organizational Culture?

We define culture as a shared set of values (what we care about), beliefs (what we believe to be true), and norms of behavior (how we do things). Cultures exist to align effort, engender shared sensemaking, increase predictability, and encode organizational lessons about what does and doesnâ€™t work.

Intuitively, we know that a strong culture is essential for a companyâ€™s overall health and competitiveness. As the famous phrase attributed to Peter Drucker points out, â€œCulture eats strategy for breakfast.â

About the Authors Rose Hollister is managing director at Hollister Associates. She teaches courses on global leadership and change at Northwestern University, and she led the Leadership Institute at McDonaldâ€™s from 2010 to 2017. Kathryn Tecosky is a leadership consultant at Genesis Advisers. Michael Watkins is a professor of leadership and organizational change at IMD Business School, cofounder of Genesis Advisers, and author of The First 90 Days: Proven Strategies for Getting Up to Speed Faster and Smarter (Harvard Business Review Press, 2013). Cindy Wolpert is the Founder of Results-Based Coaching Associates and a leadership consultant at Genesis Advisers.