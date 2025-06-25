Why Robots Will Displace Managers — and Create Other Jobs

Carolyn Geason-Beissel/MIT SMR | Getty Images

Summary: Companies’ increased use of robots is changing the skills employees need and how their performance is measured. Research shows that the efficiencies that the use of robots delivers are reducing the need for some middle management jobs. Meanwhile, roles for nonmanagerial employees who can support robot technologies or perform tasks robots can’t yet do are expanding faster than middle-skilled jobs — those that robots can do — are being lost.

Recent, dramatic growth in robot adoption across an increasing number of global industries has sparked avid interest in the impact robots will have in the workplace — particularly which jobs they will replace and whether any new jobs will be created for humans.1 Our recent research focused primarily on physical robots, including both industrial and collaborative robots, used in production processes. Our data confirms that companies are indeed eliminating some human jobs in favor of robots — but that robot adoption is increasing the total number of nonmanagerial employees while reducing the number of middle managers needed.2

Even with rapid technological advancements, robots aren’t yet capable of managing human employees. So why are managerial positions being eliminated when the robots arrive? Our research highlights two significant changes robots bring to the workplace that can explain this shift. One is the radical transformation in managers’ ability to measure and reward the performance of individual employees who work with robots. The other is a change in the skills required of nonmanagerial employees, which is affecting the nature of managerial work itself. When companies invest in robots, the combined effect of these two changes leads to reductions in managerial head count that can be dramatic.

How Efficiency Gains Impact Managers

In a previous MIT SMR article, we described how robot adoption is transforming organizations by making human performance measurement easier, thus enabling organizations to reward and manage talent more easily and effectively.

More accurate performance measurement enabled by robots makes supervisors much more efficient at managing employee performance.

Managers expend a significant amount of effort on people management — almost a third of their time, according to a recent McKinsey survey. When work is primarily done in teams, each individual employee’s contribution to group performance can be hard to discern.3 But robot adoption reduces the amount of time and effort required to compare individuals’ productivity levels, in many cases substantially so. This can be explained by a simple stylized example: If two humans work with the same type of robot but their levels of productivity differ, the consistency and transparency of the robot’s performance when working with both employees allows a manager to more easily observe the contribution of each person in isolation.

About the Authors Bryan Hong is an associate professor of entrepreneurship and management in the Bloch School of Management at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Lynn Wu is associate professor of operations, information, and decisions at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Management.