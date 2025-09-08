Why Stressed Candidates Make Better Cross-Cultural Hires

Topics Leadership

Talent Management Radar Brief insights on emerging trends in management from the opening pages of MIT Sloan Management Review ’s quarterly print magazine. More in this series

Sirozha/Getty Images

Summary: Although managers tend to value employees who don’t get stressed out easily, research shows that people who experience higher levels of stress when they are exposed to an unfamiliar culture tend to adapt more quickly to the new social norms. This means that employees who experience such stress may have an edge in navigating new and unfamiliar environments and situations.

When interviewing job candidates, you may look for evidence that they stay calm under pressure, and interpret signs that they are easily stressed as red flags. But our recent research shows that for cross-cultural positions, those red flags might actually signal your best hires.

Across five studies, we used a variety of methods to measure how easily people got stressed. We then asked them to learn the social norms of an unfamiliar culture through trial and error. We consistently found that individuals who were more easily stressed learned the novel cultural norms faster. Importantly, their stress levels declined as they learned the norms.

Although our studies focused on learning interpersonal norms in unfamiliar national cultures, our findings are relevant to other situations such as adjusting to a new organizational culture, interacting with partners from other backgrounds, and relocating abroad for an expat assignment. Our findings point to three recommendations for managers.

First, managers should routinely monitor employee stress during times of transition or upheaval. Upon detecting signs of stress, they can provide timely feedback to help turn early discomfort into faster learning.

Second, managers need to recognize that stress is not an indicator of weakness, and is to be expected when learning something new. Employees’ stress will likely moderate once they have mastered the new knowledge or skills.

Third, managers should monitor and distinguish between adaptive stress that drives development and chronic stress that leads to burnout. Acute stress in a new cultural environment can be beneficial, but if that stress persists without corresponding adaptation, it may spiral into burnout.

About the Authors Shilpa Madan is an assistant professor of marketing at the Lee Kong Chian School of Business at Singapore Management University. Krishna Savani is a professor of management at Hong Kong Polytechnic University.