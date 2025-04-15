Will AI Disrupt Your Business? Key Questions to Ask

MIT SMR | Getty Images

Summary: Artificial intelligence won’t disrupt all industries equally. While new technology creates both threats and opportunities, most businesses — especially those with physical offerings — will find AI to be a sustaining rather than disruptive force. A structured diagnostic framework offers practical questions leaders can ask to assess the specific impact AI and other emerging technologies will have on their businesses.

As artificial intelligence changes the business world, executives’ biggest concern is disruption. They worry that their companies will go the way of Blockbuster or AOL if their leaders aren’t quick enough to respond to emerging technologies. In a 2024 survey conducted by MIT Technology Review , 60% of respondents agreed that “generative AI technology will substantially disrupt our industry over the next five years.”1

Most businesspeople now understand that there’s a distinction between disruptive and sustaining technologies and that they should be concerned about the disruptive ones.2 But only in retrospect is it clear whether a technology was disruptive to incumbents or helped them sustain their market leadership. For example, many observers predicted that the internet would disrupt financial services, yet the big banks of today are as powerful as they were 30 years ago.3

The usual inclination of executives in many industries is to assume that AI will be disruptive. I am not convinced that that is an adequate or correct response. Yes, it’s important to take looming threats seriously, but fearmongering isn’t helpful either, as it can lead to defensive behavior and a narrow set of responses.4 A smarter approach is to frame AI as both a threat and an opportunity, and for executives to think about how AI might affect their business specifically. This creates space for thoughtful and creative ways of responding.

For academic research about disruption to be helpful to executives, it needs to provide better guidance on how to act. Prescriptions will never be definitive because circumstances change, but diagnostic questions can help business leaders assess the risks and opportunities of a new technology. This article offers such an approach — a set of questions that, together, provides an assessment of the disruptive potential of any emerging technology. While this article primarily concerns AI (including generative AI), the framework should also be applicable to a wide variety of other technologies.

The counterintuitive takeaway is that for most industries, AI will not be disruptive. There are important exceptions, but in most cases, incumbents can anticipate that AI will help them sustain their positions — as long as they stay on top of what’s happening in their industry.

About the Author Julian Birkinshaw is the dean of Ivey Business School and a professor on leave from London Business School.