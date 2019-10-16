Winning With AI: An Interactive Discussion

Gain actionable insights from peers and AI experts during a live Twitter chat.

On Oct. 15, 2019, MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group published their most recent collaborative research report examining the corporate adoption of and impact from artificial intelligence. We invite you to join us on Twitter for an engaging discussion of some of the themes we address in the report.

Please join report writer Julia Kirby (@juliakirby) and Martin Reeves (@martinkreeves), global director of the BCG Henderson Institute, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT, to join what promises to be a fast-paced and informative conversation.

To participate, head over to MIT Sloan Management Review ’s Twitter feed at the chat start time, or search Twitter for the hashtag #MITSMRChat to follow along.

The questions we’ll discuss include:

Has your personal understanding of AI changed in the past year? How?

Do you see AI as an opportunity or risk for companies (or both)? Why?

Does your company use AI? How? Has it been successful?

What are the two to three main success factors for AI implementation?

What groups/functions in an organization should lead AI efforts?

We hope to see you there.

