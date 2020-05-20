Your People Need Care, Not a Battle Cry

Already a member? Sign in Not a member? Member Special Offer Members get 60 days free site access, $6.95/article thereafter. Free newsletter. Subscriber $75/Year Unlimited digital content, quaterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.

Image courtesy of Ken Orvidas/theispot.com

“We are at war,” French President Emmanuel Macron said gravely in one of his first evening messages about COVID-19 to the citizens of the country where I live. Five times he repeated it. My family and I were just beginning to adjust to our home confinement. I had not fully registered the battle imagery before then, but it was certainly there, in reports from the Italian “front line” and regions soon “under assault.” Two weeks later, by the time U.S. President Donald Trump said that watching doctors and nurses heading to work was like seeing “military people going into battle,” I felt besieged by the metaphor. It’s everywhere, in politics and business, and it might be doing us more harm than good.

I understand why people keep using it. Our physical bodies are at risk and our social bodies under strain. Our freedoms are restricted, our economies wrecked. There is a growing death toll. Many of us are sheltering in place while those who cannot stay home serve and protect us at great self-sacrifice.

I am also used to warfare metaphors. With all its talk of missions and strategic targets, management scholarship, my field, has long portrayed leaders in military camouflage. Executives themselves are now relying more heavily than ever on war talk. For many businesses, after all, each day is a battle for survival. And yet, language that evokes aggressive action and stoic resistance is problematic.

Here is why: War dehumanizes us, compelling us to put vulnerabilities aside and engage in overwork. I hear all this in the words of managers and workers I speak with every day, soldiering on, so to speak, while everything has changed around them. Bravely fulfilling their duties. Silently worried and overwhelmed, while their bosses push them to stay focused and forward them listicles on effective virtual work. I found myself drafted alongside them, joining the battle with my laptop and to-do list, until I realized that I was fighting for a tyrant: a ruthless inner voice telling me that I must remain productive or everything will be lost.

In these anxious times, when loss is all around, leaders must do more than peddle the illusion that putting up a fight with tips and tech — the ammunition of the virtual workplace — will eventually bring us back to normal.

About the Author Gianpiero Petriglieri (@gpetriglieri) is an associate professor of organizational behavior at INSEAD. A medical doctor and psychiatrist by training, he researches and practices leadership development.