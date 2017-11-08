Your Project Is Vulnerable. Do You Know the Warning Signs?

Large projects can succumb to a “cycle of doubt” — when support for the project wanes and delivery is imperiled, in a self-perpetuating negative spiral. Here’s how to spot the warning signs of stakeholder doubts — before they derail your project.

You’ve launched a major project that is important to your organization — and your career. Now the question is: Will your project maintain the support from contributors and stakeholders that it needs to succeed — or is it vulnerable to second-guessing that traps it in a downward spiral of doubt and skepticism?

Our project management research, conducted with our late colleague Karen A. Brown, has revealed that even promising, high-profile projects can succumb to a dynamic we call the “cycle of doubt” — when support for the project wanes or dissipates and delivery is imperiled. In our experience, the cycle of doubt begins when one or more “doubt triggers” have an adverse effect on the project’s postlaunch reputation — and thus the level of favor the project enjoys among those whose energy and support are critical to delivery of results. Factors such as shifting organizational priorities, changes in leadership, and distrust of information about the project’s progress all can serve as doubt triggers that scuttle a project’s reputation within an organization and, ultimately, its chances for success.

The Dynamics of the Cycle of Doubt



Regardless of the status of time, cost, and performance metrics, an infusion of doubt can degrade a project’s reputation. This leads to a downward spiral that can feed on itself by causing important contributors and stakeholders to distance themselves from the initiative. Thus, when a project’s status suffers, it can be starved of the fuel it needs to maintain momentum and move forward. This downward spiral is self-perpetuating, but can be averted or even reversed with the right diagnostics and appropriate actions.

The first step in combating the cycle of doubt is to understand its causes. Our research uncovered four broad categories of doubt triggers that can draw a project into the cycle of doubt: priorities, leadership, delivery, and messaging. Across these categories, we identified a set of 16 specific and common triggers of doubt and their effects. To avert the cycle of doubt, project leaders should be vigilant to the presence of these triggers. With that in mind, we have created the Doubt Trigger Checklist that you can use to identify potential doubt triggers — before they derail your big project.

Doubt Trigger Checklist ✓ Priority Doubt Triggers The relative importance of the initiative has diminished in relation to other projects in the portfolio. Project stakeholders and contributors do not understand or embrace the underlying rationale for the project. The perspectives of stakeholders across functions are not aligned with regard to the relative importance of the project’s time, cost, and performance metrics. Leadership Doubt Triggers Support from key executives is fading as they put more energy into competing projects or simply lose interest. The initial project sponsor or leader has departed, and the replacement does not engender enthusiasm or support for the initiative. Members of the project team and other contributors see evidence that the leader is primarily interested in the project because of its potential to offer personal gain. Delivery Doubt Triggers The project has missed expected deadlines for completion of intermediate deliverables. Stakeholders believe completed deliverables do not meet performance expectations. The project involves more work than team members expected. The project’s expected end date is too far in the future to sustain stakeholder interest. Messaging Doubt Triggers Detractors have spread negative rumors and speculation about the project. Stakeholders have been left in the dark about progress and/or emerging issues. The locus of project activity is geographically far removed from important stakeholders. Stakeholders have received inflated reports about progress and outcomes. Progress reports have emphasized negative outcomes and failed to highlight successes. Stakeholders do not believe their views about the project have been heard or considered. Doubt Exposure Score: Total Number of Doubt Triggers Checked



A savvy project leader makes effective use of the checklist by being alert to each doubt trigger throughout project delivery. Of course, the more items checked, the greater a project’s exposure to the cycle of doubt, and the more urgent the need for action to address reputational weaknesses.

Depending on the project, however, be aware that even a single doubt trigger among the 16 listed above could be sufficient to cause a debilitating reputation downturn. For example, we have found that the advent of other higher-priority projects into a company’s portfolio of ongoing initiatives can, by itself, usurp momentum from a once-promising initiative, derail its reputation, and send it into the cycle of doubt.

The value of the checklist lies in helping identify a project’s current and potential reputational weaknesses so that the project’s leaders can develop appropriate doubt-mitigation measures. Periodically running through the checklist can forewarn project leaders of reputational landmines while there is still time for remediation.

For more information about how to implement effective action plans to avert and reverse the cycle of doubt, see our spring 2017 MIT Sloan Management Review article, with Karen A. Brown, “Protect Your Project From Escalating Doubts.”

