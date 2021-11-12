Webinar

Adopt Open Strategy to Fuel Innovation

Kurt Matzler, Julia Hautz, and Allison Ryder Runtime 1:00:25

Involving more stakeholders to set your organization’s innovation strategy can deliver positive returns.

Confining strategic discussions to the C-suite can limit perspectives and hamper agility. Increasingly, companies that open up strategic initiatives to a diverse group of stakeholders — even competitors — are finding better ways to stay ahead of disruption.

In this on-demand webinar, Kurt Matzler and Julia Hautz, coauthors of Open Strategy (MIT Press), lay out a blueprint for success with an open strategy process. They’ll define what open really means, give examples, and offer ways to discern how open strategy will work for your organization.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • Why traditional strategy-making fails.
  • How open strategy helps organizations develop disruptive business models.
  • How other companies have approached open strategy, and the results of their initiatives.
  • How to assess which approach is appropriate for your organization.

About the Authors

Kurt Matzler is professor of strategic management at the University of Innsbruck, academic director of the Executive MBA program at MCI in Innsbruck, and a partner at the international management consulting firm IMP. Julia Hautz is professor of strategic management at the University of Innsbruck. Allison Ryder is senior project editor of MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

