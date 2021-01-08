Webinar

Advocating With Authenticity — Brands Getting It Right

Latia Curry and Elizabeth Heichler Runtime 0:59:03

Communicating a brand’s values to customers starts with internalizing them.

Today’s consumers expect more from brands. With more companies taking stances on political and social issues, it appears that sitting on the sidelines is no longer an option. But how can brands navigate the waters of brand advocacy in authentic ways that resonate with their customers?

Please join Rally’s Latia Curry as she presents a “Brand Advocacy Map” to help guide companies through potentially fraught cultural and social terrain and to help brands “get it right” in their communications.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • The two most important levers for truly authentic brand advocacy.
  • About case studies of brands doing advocacy across the spectrum — from missing the mark to successfully living their values.
  • How to effectively measure advocacy success.

About the Authors

Latia Curry (@latiacurry) is a principal at Rally, an issues-driven communications firm. Elizabeth Heichler (@eheichler) is the executive editor at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

