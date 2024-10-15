Ask Sanyin: Three Tips to Handle Tough Work Relationships

Is your relationship with a difficult coworker dragging your work life down? In this short video, learn how to significantly improve your work relationships.

Ever have a friction-filled relationship with a coworker? Most of us have had this experience at some point in our careers. Tough relationships can make meetings unpleasant and grind team productivity down to a halt. They can also make you dread coming into the office or joining Zoom calls.

While difficult relationships may seem impossible to avoid, improving them is within your power. Tactics like trying to understand the other person’s intentions and appreciating their contributions can go a long way toward smoothing collaboration with a difficult colleague.

In this brief video, MIT SMR columnist and CEO coach Sanyin Siang shares her tips for strengthening problematic relationships at work.

For more advice on how to improve your coworker interactions, read Sanyin’s original column, “Ask Sanyin: How Can I Turn Around a Difficult Work Relationship?”