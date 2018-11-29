Balance Data and Intuition to Make Strategic Decisions

How should organizations approach strategic decision-making?

Our research on enterprise use of key performance indicators (KPIs) uncovered a lack of consensus around whether organizations should look to data or intuition to drive decision-making. Of the 3,225 executives we surveyed, 38% reported their organizations make decisions more rooted in intuition, compared with 27% who rely more on data. The remaining 35% stated they are equally intuitive and data-driven.

In lieu of an emergent best practice, we considered both sides of this equation: While data can provide an objective picture of performance, some choices about the right messages, campaigns, and strategies for customer acquisition, retention, and overall growth come from our innate ability to know what will connect with others.

