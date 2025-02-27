Bring Your Own AI (BYOAI) tools are about more than productivity: Open the door to innovation potential — safely.

With the rise of GenAI comes a new challenge for leaders: How to manage the phenomenon of Bring Your Own AI (BYOAI). Employees using unvetted, publicly available GenAI tools — like ChatGPT or Claude — open the door to risk. But banning BYOAI tools, while tempting, won’t work. New research from Nick van der Meulen and Barbara H. Wixom points to how leaders can turn these BYOAI tools from a liability to an asset that drives innovation.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Why BYOAI tools come with both risk and reward.

Three key steps to crafting a smart BYOAI strategy, including setting up a cross-functional leadership team, training, and communities of practice.

How to make the case for sanctioning a limited number of BYOAI tools.

