To generate real value from customers, organizations must move beyond simplistic, short-term measures and truly embrace customer-centricity.

The advantages of customer-centric business are well documented. Still, many companies struggle to center their customers in their strategies. Customer portfolio management provides a framework for achieving customer-centricity. Fred Selnes and Michael D. Johnson, in their new book Customer Portfolio Management: Creating Value With a Large Leaky Bucket of Customers , expand on this framework. They explain why customer retention strategies outperform acquisition-focused approaches. And they encourage companies to develop more sophisticated customer analytics beyond simple metrics.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Why many companies fail to implement proven customer-centric strategies.

A practical approach for centering customers through customer portfolio management.

How to balance customer acquisition versus retention — and why defensive strategies deliver superior results.

How to develop meaningful customer analytics with predictive AI tools and causal models.