Webinar

Building Customer Value: From Theory to Practice

Michael D. Johnson, Fred Selnes, and Abbie Lundberg Runtime 0:59:30

Topics

To generate real value from customers, organizations must move beyond simplistic, short-term measures and truly embrace customer-centricity.

The advantages of customer-centric business are well documented. Still, many companies struggle to center their customers in their strategies. Customer portfolio management provides a framework for achieving customer-centricity. Fred Selnes and Michael D. Johnson, in their new book Customer Portfolio Management: Creating Value With a Large Leaky Bucket of Customers, expand on this framework. They explain why customer retention strategies outperform acquisition-focused approaches. And they encourage companies to develop more sophisticated customer analytics beyond simple metrics.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • Why many companies fail to implement proven customer-centric strategies.
  • A practical approach for centering customers through customer portfolio management.
  • How to balance customer acquisition versus retention — and why defensive strategies deliver superior results.
  • How to develop meaningful customer analytics with predictive AI tools and causal models.

Topics

About the Authors

Michael D. Johnson is the marketing department chair at the Wisconsin School of Business, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and dean emeritus and E.M. Statler Professor Emeritus at Cornell University. Fred Selnes is a professor of marketing at BI Norwegian Business School. Abbie Lundberg is editor in chief at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.