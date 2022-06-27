Collaboration, Communication, and Virtual Innovation: Orchestrating Workforce Ecosystems

Elizabeth J. Altman, Steven Hatfield, and Allison Ryder Future of the Workforce Runtime 0:23:44

On June 7, 2022, representatives from the MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte collaborative research team studying the future of the workforce spoke on a panel at MIT Technology Review’s EmTech Next event in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MIT SMR guest editor Elizabeth J. Altman, Deloitte principal and global future workforce leader Steven Hatfield, and MIT SMR senior project editor Allison Ryder presented findings from the 2022 report, “Orchestrating Workforce Ecosystems: Strategically Managing Work Across and Beyond Organizational Boundaries.” The speakers explained that while 93% of the more than 4,000 managers surveyed consider some external workers to be part of their workforce, only 30% agree that their organizations are sufficiently preparing to manage a workforce that includes external actors. For more context on the study and its implications for managers across functions, watch their event talk. (Note: Video courtesy of MIT Technology Review’s EmTech Next Conference.)

About the Authors

Elizabeth J. Altman is an assistant professor of management at the Manning School of Business, University of Massachusetts Lowell. She is guest editor, Future of the Workforce, for MIT Sloan Management Review and served as a visiting professor at the U.S. Military Academy (West Point) and visiting scholar at Harvard Business School. Steven Hatfield is a principal with Deloitte Consulting and serves as the global leader for Future of Work. He has over 20 years of experience advising global organizations on issues of strategy, innovation, organization, people, culture, and change. Allison Ryder is the senior project editor of MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

