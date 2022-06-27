Collaboration, Communication, and Virtual Innovation: Orchestrating Workforce Ecosystems

Topics Strategy

Collaboration Future of the Workforce The Future of the Workforce initiative explores divergent strategies, as some organizations seek to make their human resources more transactional, while others look hard at how to make better bets on longer-term human capital cultivation and returns. More in this series

On June 7, 2022, representatives from the MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte collaborative research team studying the future of the workforce spoke on a panel at MIT Technology Review ’s EmTech Next event in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MIT SMR guest editor Elizabeth J. Altman, Deloitte principal and global future workforce leader Steven Hatfield, and MIT SMR senior project editor Allison Ryder presented findings from the 2022 report, “Orchestrating Workforce Ecosystems: Strategically Managing Work Across and Beyond Organizational Boundaries.” The speakers explained that while 93% of the more than 4,000 managers surveyed consider some external workers to be part of their workforce, only 30% agree that their organizations are sufficiently preparing to manage a workforce that includes external actors. For more context on the study and its implications for managers across functions, watch their event talk. (Note: Video courtesy of MIT Technology Review’s EmTech Next Conference.)