Recent research illustrates the power of using augmented reality (AR) and internet of things (IoT) technology together.

Augmented reality (AR) and the internet of things (IoT), two technologies with enormous value particularly during this time of disruption, have emerged as technologies that also work better together. According to new research by BCG and PTC, more than 80% of companies that are using IoT also use, or are considering using, AR to optimize business operations and reap financial benefits. Our survey of more than 200 executives indicated that IoT-AR adoptions are expected to continue accelerating, and companies not experimenting with this joint strategy put themselves at risk of being left behind by the competition.

Join us as Vladimir Lukic, BCG managing director and partner, and Craig Melrose, PTC executive vice president of digital transformation solutions, describe how companies can use the powerful IoT-AR combination to improve productivity, reduce costs, and increase profits.

In this free webinar, you will learn:

Examples of where both AR and IoT enable business continuity and transformation.

How AR helps unlock the value in data generated by IoT devices and components.

How to develop an effective IoT-AR strategy with an eye toward value and cost.

Which five attributes define the “sweet spot” for IoT-AR solutions deployment.

How more than 200 companies are deploying IoT and AR together for visualization, diagnosing issues, and taking action.

How to manage the risks of an IoT and AR deployment.

About the Authors Vladimir Lukic is managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group. Craig Melrose is executive vice president, digital transformation solutions, at PTC. Abbie Lundberg is the president of Lundberg Media. She moderated the session.