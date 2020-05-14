Webinar

COVID-19, Climate, and the Clean Economy: Gigatrends Changing the World

Andrew Winston and Paul Michelman Runtime 1:01:20

It’s time to rethink resilience in the context of sustainability and the current COVID-19 pandemic.

While we continue to come to terms with the scale and impact of the current pandemic, the challenges we face today point to more permanent changes we must make in our lives and how we do business.

MIT SMR author Andrew Winston will help us understand what we are experiencing today in a broader context and lead a conversation about a changing mandate for companies and their leaders.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • How exponential change is changing society and business (and our seeming inability to adapt to it).
  • Where COVID-19 fits within the megatrends that continue to shape our world.
  • What companies can do to prepare for and respond to black swans or more predictable giant shifts.
  • Why businesses need to get off the policy sidelines.

About the Authors

Andrew Winston is a globally recognized thought leader on business and sustainability, the coauthor of the international bestseller Green to Gold, and author of the popular book The Big Pivot: Radically Practical Strategies for a Hotter, Scarcer, and More Open World. Paul Michelman is editor in chief of MIT Sloan Management Review. He moderated the session.

