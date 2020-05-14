What to Read Next
It’s time to rethink resilience in the context of sustainability and the current COVID-19 pandemic.
While we continue to come to terms with the scale and impact of the current pandemic, the challenges we face today point to more permanent changes we must make in our lives and how we do business.
MIT SMR author Andrew Winston will help us understand what we are experiencing today in a broader context and lead a conversation about a changing mandate for companies and their leaders.
In this webinar, you’ll learn:
- How exponential change is changing society and business (and our seeming inability to adapt to it).
- Where COVID-19 fits within the megatrends that continue to shape our world.
- What companies can do to prepare for and respond to black swans or more predictable giant shifts.
- Why businesses need to get off the policy sidelines.
