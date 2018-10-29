Creating Satisfying Customer Experiences With Machine Learning

KPIs are necessary for the future of marketing.

For more on how organizations are using machine learning to realize competitive advantage, read our latest report.

Our research on key performance indicators supports a need for marketers to focus their strategies on driving enterprise growth, which often includes embracing data and machine learning. At Northwestern Mutual, chief marketing officer Aditi Javeri Gokhale is leading the transformation of her marketing organization from a support function to a strategic growth driver. In this short video, she describes how the company used KPIs to train machine learning algorithms to build an online experience that pairs customers with financial advisors with a success rate of over 95%.