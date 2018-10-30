Live-Stream

MIT’s Yossi Sheffi and sustainability expert and author Andrew Winston debate and discuss the role of for-profit businesses in supporting — and investing in — sustainability goals.
How much can we expect business to lead on sustainability? What should be a company’s biggest priority: serving its shareholders, providing jobs, or addressing the health of our planet?
Often, these goals are at odds. So we’re bringing together, in a special forum live-streamed from the MIT campus, two leading voices in the sustainability debate. MIT’s Yossi Sheffi and sustainability expert and author Andrew Winston will debate and discuss the role of for-profit businesses in supporting — and investing in — sustainability goals.
Be a part of the conversation, and submit your questions below to Yossi Sheffi and Andrew Winston. Select questions will be answered during the Q&A session.
Hear the speakers tackle:
- How much companies really can control their emissions, even when they want to
- Whether consumers are willing to pay to support sustainability
- The extent to which companies can compel their suppliers to meet sustainability standards
- Whether there’s really a one-to-one trade-off on jobs versus sustainability
