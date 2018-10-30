Live-Stream

Critical Questions Live: Is It up to Business to Save the Planet?

Yossi Sheffi, Andrew Winston, and Paul Michelman

MIT’s Yossi Sheffi and sustainability expert and author Andrew Winston debate and discuss the role of for-profit businesses in supporting — and investing in — sustainability goals.

How much can we expect business to lead on sustainability? What should be a company’s biggest priority: serving its shareholders, providing jobs, or addressing the health of our planet?

Often, these goals are at odds. So we’re bringing together, in a special forum live-streamed from the MIT campus, two leading voices in the sustainability debate. MIT’s Yossi Sheffi and sustainability expert and author Andrew Winston will debate and discuss the role of for-profit businesses in supporting — and investing in — sustainability goals.

Be a part of the conversation, and submit your questions below to Yossi Sheffi and Andrew Winston. Select questions will be answered during the Q&A session.

Hear the speakers tackle:

  • How much companies really can control their emissions, even when they want to
  • Whether consumers are willing to pay to support sustainability
  • The extent to which companies can compel their suppliers to meet sustainability standards
  • Whether there’s really a one-to-one trade-off on jobs versus sustainability

