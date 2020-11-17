Webinar

Customer Experience Considerations for Tech Leaders

Deborah O’Neill, Stephen J. Andriole, and Elizabeth Heichler Runtime 0:58:40

Tech leaders should consider data privacy and security issues while also maximizing customer experience.

Tech leaders must make sure the infrastructure they build enables excellent customer experiences, especially when it comes to self-service. In today’s post-COVID-19 environment, what considerations have changed?

Please join our panel presentation and discussion, as speakers explain how leaders should approach the investments that both enable and enhance customer service through digital self-service experiences. The optimal strategy combines sound infrastructure with emerging technologies that work together for peak customer experience.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • Why leaders should aggressively promote emerging technologies like machine learning, natural language processing, augmented and virtual reality, and others that engage customers in new and exciting ways.
  • How to sell the dual business cases for technology investments in infrastructure and emerging technology.
  • How to balance the feeling of a seamless experience with sufficient checks for fraud, cybersecurity, and vulnerability risks.
  • How to personally move beyond an infrastructure-only role to a role that calls on both tech and innovation skills.

About the Authors

Deborah O’Neill (@deborahlabsow) is U.K. head of digital and a partner at Oliver Wyman, where she leads complex digital transformations at the world’s largest companies. Stephen J. Andriole (@steveandriole) is the Thomas G. Labrecque Professor of Business Technology at the Villanova School of Business. Elizabeth Heichler (@eheichler) is the executive editor at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

