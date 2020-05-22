CIOs should play a role in shaping an organization’s customer experience strategy.

The 21st-century CIO must prioritize customer experience; it’s essential to competitive advantage. To do that, CIOs should embrace two roles: keeper of infrastructure and digital facilitator of business value. They must use levers of influence that are both internal and external.

Please join Stephen J. Andriole, author of “Seven Key Steps for the Evolving CIO,” as he examines those levers and counsels CIOs on how best to employ them for optimum customer experience.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

The seven key steps CIOs should take to improve customer experience.

How internal levers enable CIOs to pursue optimal customer experience applications through processes and best practices.

Why shadow IT should be encouraged — and funded.

Why CIOs must shift from a focus on projects to a focus on programs for business value.

About the Authors Stephen J. Andriole (@steveandriole) is the Thomas G. Labrecque Professor of Business Technology at the Villanova School of Business. Allison Ryder is senior project editor at MIT Sloan Management Review . She moderated the session.