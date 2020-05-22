Webinar

Evolving CIOs: The Customer Experience Priority

Stephen J. Andriole and Allison Ryder Runtime 1:00:51

Topics

What to Read Next

  1. Free Resources on COVID-19

  2. Why Time Signals Still Matter When Working Remotely

  3. Podcast: COVID-19, Climate Change, and the Forces Shaping Our Future

  4. Spring Issue: Disruption 2020

CIOs should play a role in shaping an organization’s customer experience strategy.

The 21st-century CIO must prioritize customer experience; it’s essential to competitive advantage. To do that, CIOs should embrace two roles: keeper of infrastructure and digital facilitator of business value. They must use levers of influence that are both internal and external.

Please join Stephen J. Andriole, author of “Seven Key Steps for the Evolving CIO,” as he examines those levers and counsels CIOs on how best to employ them for optimum customer experience.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • The seven key steps CIOs should take to improve customer experience.
  • How internal levers enable CIOs to pursue optimal customer experience applications through processes and best practices.
  • Why shadow IT should be encouraged — and funded.
  • Why CIOs must shift from a focus on projects to a focus on programs for business value.

Topics

About the Authors

Stephen J. Andriole (@steveandriole) is the Thomas G. Labrecque Professor of Business Technology at the Villanova School of Business. Allison Ryder is senior project editor at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

, , , , , ,

Reprint #:

61462

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.